Winter fun for everyone

JONES, Mich. — Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area has opened for the season and is offering outdoor recreation to Michiana residents.
“We offer skiing and snowboarding,” Mike Panich, assistant general manager, said. “We offer rentals for both skies and snowboards. We have ski lifts. We’re well known as a large ski area. We teach thousands of lessons every year to get people learning the sport of skiing. We have a junior racing program. So if you don’t have your own equipment, you can come out and rent some. We have three chair lifts and two rope tows. (There are) 11 runs total, but right now we are operating on five runs.”
Skiers and snowboarders are facing new challenges and restrictions this year.
“We learned over the weekend how to better control our crowds and made some changes this week to adapt for the weekend, but we have a fantastic opening week so far,” Panich said. “We’ve had to close our lower lodge except for the ski shop. We have a cafeteria with take-out food service and outdoor dinning. Starting (today) we will have an outdoor bar that will be open on weekends and possibly certain weeknights.”
Swiss Valley offers runs for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced. The beginner run is called “The Easy Over,” which offers a rope pull system to return to the top of the hill. The intermediate runs are called “Quad 83” and “The Triple,” Panich said. “‘Quad 80’ is probably our most difficult hill. That’s our race hill ... The most popular is ‘The Triple.’ That is our intermediate long run. A lot of people try to get to that point. If they can navigate that successfully, they like to try to make it over the big hill. ‘Quad 80’ is probably the one that challenges most of our skiers.”
“The Triple” ski lift also offers views of the resort.
But the views aren’t what Panich loves most. It’s all about skiing for him.
“I personally love everything about this sport,” he said. “I think about it when its 95 degrees and when its -90. We love having people out here and teaching them about skiing and snowboarding and getting out and enjoying winter.”
Some advice for beginners he offered: Do not over dress.
“Prepare for your trip,” Panich said. “A lot of beginners here think that they need to dress in tons and tons of layers and they get hot and sweaty and wet. Then they become cold. My advice would be to dress properly.
“We have helpful hints on our website on how to layer up. You don’t necessarily have to have performance ski wear. It’s obviously beneficial and as you enter the sport, that’s great, but to start off you can get away with running pants or something like that. Dress properly — that would be my first bit of advice. Then take a lesson. My second bit of advice would be to come out and get one of our qualified instructors. We have a certified ski school. They like to work with those never-evers and take them from not knowing what a ski is to becoming a skier.”
Visit Swiss Valley’s website at http://skiswissvalley.com/.
