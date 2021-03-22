Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.