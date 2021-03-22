GOSHEN — A section of Winter Avenue located just west of West Goshen Elementary School will be closed to traffic for two days beginning Wednesday for a sewer tap installation project.
Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved a request by Marvin Shepherd, water quality manager with the Goshen Water and Sewer Department, to authorize the closure of Winter Avenue between Hickory Street and West Avenue.
“The city of Goshen Water and Sewer Department will be installing a sewer tap for 1215 Hickory St. The work will require excavation of the road with a trench that will be approximately 8 feet in depth,” Shepherd told the board. “For the safety of the work crews and the public, the city is requesting permission to close Winter Avenue between Hickory Street and West Avenue to through traffic starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, and reopening to traffic Friday, March 26.”
In preparation for the closure, Shepherd noted his department will ensure Goshen Community Schools and local EMS are made aware of the planned closure, and will ensure that garbage is moved to the appropriate location for pick-up.
The requested road closure was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by LaCasa Inc. to close the sidewalk in front of the Hattle Building, 210 E. Lincoln Ave., as well as the alley to the east of the building, for approximately five days beginning March 29 to allow for masonry repair work on the exterior of the building.
• Approved a contract with Cummins Inc. to perform inspections and maintenance on two city generators. The generators are located at 2203 E. Clinton St. and 308 N. Fifth St. The approved contract is for a term of two years at a cost of $2,030 per year, for a total contract cost of $4,060.
• Approved a request by a group of Goshen High School employees to place a “cross traffic does not stop” sign below the existing stop sign at the northbound approach of 10th Street to Purl Street. The request was made after concerns were brought to the Goshen Traffic Commission about the frequent number of near-collisions occurring at the corner of 10th and Purl streets due to drivers failing to yield the right of way to Purl Street traffic. GTC members unanimously supported the request during their March 18 meeting.
