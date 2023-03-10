ETNA GREEN — A recent project between Etna Green based Winona Powder Coating and New Paris based Smoker Craft, Inc. has received national attention in "Products Finishing," and industry publication.
The project reviewed involved the post-forming of powder coated aluminum rails for Smoker Craft, Inc pontoons, a news release stated.
“This story really illustrates what can happen when manufacturers, finishers and materials suppliers work closely together towards a common goal,” said Jamie Visker, Winona CEO in the release.
Josh Drudge is operations vice president at Smoker Craft Inc.
“Past attempts at powder coating and then post-forming rails met with problems — peeling, cracking and subsequent corrosion," Drudge said.
As a result of efforts to adress these concerns, Winona reports now provides coating parts for 175 Smoker Craft boats a week with more on the way. Winona Powder Coating is now ISO 9001 and UL certified and complies to automotive, agriculture and military specifications.
Winona is comprised of two facilities — a 167,000 square feet headquarters with a second facility in Elkhart with 50,000 square feet.
The entire Products Finishing article is available at www.pfonline.com/articles/powder-coatingovercomes-post-formin.