WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC member Andrew Zink won Best of Show and first place in the 11th-grade category for the Indiana Electric Cooperative 2023 student art calendar contest.
Zink is a homeschooled student in Winona Lake and has been submitting his artwork to the IEC calendar since the eighth grade, a news release stated. He won first place in the eighth grade, tenth grade, and eleventh grade categories, but this is his first year winning Best of Show.
He has been interested in art as a career since his first art calendar award.
“I really enjoy showing people my art,” he said in the release.
This year’s artwork was an apple pie, inspired by the traditional dessert his dad has made his mom since before Zink was born. To Zink, apple pie symbolizes November and reminds him of family interaction.
Zink’s apple pie will be featured in IEC’s 2023 student art calendar as the November artwork. In addition, winners of each grade receive a $200 prize.
“Drawing 20 minutes a day every day will keep you in practice,” Zink said, when considering what advice he would give to young creatives.
After graduating high school, Zink hopes to attend Lipscomb University and start a career in creating concept art for video games.
