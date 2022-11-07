INDIANAPOLIS — Goshen and Elkhart businesses sold winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets.
The tickets were purchased for Saturday night’s drawing and are among nine tickets worth $50,000 and one worth $150,000.
One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen.
Nine $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:
• Lincolnway Mart located at 2429 Lincolnway East in Goshen
• Bulldog Crossing located at 750 C.R. 15 in Elkhart
• Speedway 6105 located at 9251 Crawfordsville Rd. in Clermont
• Lassus Bros. Oil #30 located at 516 N. Main St. in Columbia City
• Circle K #2 located at N. 1720 National Road in Columbus
• North Pointe Marathon located at 1828 W. Dupont Road in Fort Wayne
• Meijer Store #132 located at 150 S. Marlin Drive in Greenwood
• Kroger 989 located at 8130 E. Southport Road in Indianapolis
• Valley Mills Shell located at 4887 Kentucky Ave. in Indianapolis
The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, are: 28-45-53-56-69 with the Powerball of 20. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.
The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, Nov. 7, is a new world record $1.9 billion. With the growing jackpot, the Hoosier Lottery continues to emphasize responsible gaming. Players are encouraged to keep play positive by knowing their game, setting a limit and keeping it fun.
Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25.