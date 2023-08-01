BRISTOL — Organizers and participants in the first owners' rally held by Winnebago Towables at Eby Pines in Bristol were excited by the community service project they were doing on the last day — making literacy kits for students at Bristol Elementary School.
Director of Community Engagement and Volunteerism for Crossroads United Way Jill Yoder said they’d be putting together 107 “Winnebago exclusive Explore Reading Literacy Carrying Cases.”
Items in the kits include a "Flat Stanley Goes Camping" book and a Flat Stanley cut out, Winnebago Water bottle, Winnebago coloring book, an adventure journal, word find, two-question dice, a box of crayons, scissors, pencil, stickers and a note of encouragement. Volunteers would be encouraged to decorate the box’s lids. The kits will be going to Bristol Elementary School first- and second-grade classrooms. They’ll also be creating pen pals with the owners and the students, and the owners will be able to post photos of their travels.
“Winnebago’s mission is outdoor adventure and our mission is to build relationships and vocabulary — it’s a perfect fit. We’re super excited,” Yoder said.
She said the Read United program focuses on Title 1 schools and Bristol Elementary qualifies with 64% of the students considered economically disadvantaged. The goal of the program is to help students read at grade level by grade three and to “level the playing field.”
Yoder added, “Winnebago has been an amazing partner. We’re super excited and the kit is so cute! We worked together as a team putting this together and the kit is the first of its kind literacy kit so it’s special.”
WINNEBAGO RALLY
This was the first owner’s rally for the Winnebago Towable division and Senior General Manager Adam Christoffersen shared how the rally came about.
Christoffersen said they have a Facebook group called Wit Tows with the owners and “a member reached out and asked if they did a poll and got enough interest would we host and help support a rally. Anytime we can connect with owners we welcome that opportunity.”
He said they planned it a week after the rally in Iowa so that those traveling back east could stop here for a few days and it would also be an opportunity for those owners who didn’t make the company-wide rally.
“This was a good opportunity to connect with them on a more personal level and it was also an opportunity to showcase the Elkhart area,” he said. “Multiple owners shared how great it was for them to connect directly with suppliers, and to end the week with owners, suppliers all giving back to the local community’s United Way is pretty neat to see.”
Noelle Flora, product market specialist and Community Go Teams lead for Winnebago shared the rally’s schedule of events, which took place July 24-26.
Twenty-five owners participated and attended a welcome dinner Monday evening with leadership where they had the chance to get questions answered and an opportunity to get to know one another. On Tuesday they started the day with Rise'n Roll doughnuts and coffee.
“So they could have the ‘Amish crack’ experience,” Flora said; then they got on a tour bus to the RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart where they also saw the vintage travel trailer on lease from Winnebago. They had lunch at State and Main in Middlebury, sponsored by BAL and Norco. Leadership from those companies joined the owners for lunch and then they sent out a service truck to the campground.
Flora said they also took them on a factory tour. Product & Development Manager Grant Smith and General Manager Adam Christoffersen led them on an in-depth start to finish tour of manufacturing and ask questions at each process. The owners all went to dinner together at Das Dutchmen Essenhaus.
On Wednesday, they had an “Explore the Community” day and suggested places to visit like the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, Shipshewana Flea Market, etc. Then a representative from Dexter came and gave a seminar, which was delayed a little due to the storm that came through that day. That was followed by the Community Go event of putting together literacy kits for United Way with Winnebago leadership, employees, suppliers and owners working together.
Flora said the owners were “super excited about the pen pal aspect. It’s a nice way to give back to the community we all live and play in.”
After the event, dinner was sponsored by Crane Composites — a barbecue dinner catered by Martin’s catering — and another chance for owners to visit with leadership of Winnebago and suppliers. River Park sponsored a s’mores goodbye campfire to end the night. Flora said a few owners were sticking around to explore more of the area.
National Sales Manager of Crane Composites Nancy Rapp said they’re a supplier partner with Winnebago Industries and Winnebago Towables. “We consider them a valuable partner and we feel honored to participate with the owner’s rally. Anything we can do to help.”
A representative from Winnebago Industries flew in to take part in the community service event.
Owner Debra Knight was enjoying the rally. She said she loved the social aspect of it and shared the owners had an open house where they visited each other’s units and got decorating ideas, etc. She admitted her husband was probably enjoying the technical education. She mentioned the tours and all the meals they were given by Winnebago and its suppliers and said, “To balance that out with the community service aspect gives insight into them as a respectable company that really does care.”
Knight, who lives in Texas, added that she liked the continuation of the project beyond that day where they could communicate with the students and post photos and notes about their travels.
As the group began filling the literacy kit boxes, Yoder instructed them on what to include.
She said, “This means so much to us and the kiddos.”
Yoder told them the students learn to read to read to learn and literacy leads to higher graduation rates. She said they’d deliver the kits to the classrooms in mid-September and the Read United program starts in October.
Vice President of Towables Joel Eberlein said, “To close the week in this way doing community service really encompasses what Winnebago is all about. Community service is a big part of what Winnebago is all about and having our owners be a part of that is pretty tremendous for us.”