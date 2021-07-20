EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Winnebago Industries Inc. will buy Barletta Pontoon Boats in Bristol, Indiana, from founder Bill Fenech for $255 million in cash and newly issued Winnebago Industries shares, plus up to $15 million in Winnebago Industries shares upon the achievement of performance milestones this year. If growth objectives are met in 2022 and 2023, an additional $50 million will be paid.
The company made the announcement Wednesday.
Following the close of the transaction, Barletta will operate as a distinct business unit within Winnebago Industries, according to a news release. Winnebago Industries’ public reporting will include the formation of a new Marine reporting segment comprised of Barletta and Chris-Craft. Barletta’s manufacturing facilities will remain in Bristol, Indiana. Bill Fenech will continue to lead the Barletta business post-closing as its president.
Barletta was founded in 2017 by Fenech and manufactures premium pontoon boats and has a network of 125 dealer locations across the U.S. and Canada. According to a news release, Barletta had 2020 revenues of $120.6 million. The company recently opened a new manufacturing facility in Bristol, Indiana, to add production capacity and scale to better meet the demands of its continued growth.
"The acquisition of Barletta significantly expands Winnebago Industries’ presence in the strong and growing marine market by acquiring the fastest-growing brand within one of the most rapidly growing boating segments," said Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe.
Barletta Pontoon Boats President and Founder Bill Fenech commented, “Today is an exciting day for Barletta, as Winnebago Industries’ track record of cultivating premium outdoor lifestyle brands will allow us to further accelerate our growth, expand our offerings, and gain greater share of the pontoon boat market segment. Our shared values and dedication to creating exceptional outdoor experiences make Winnebago Industries an ideal owner and partner for us. We look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver the highest-quality products, unrivaled customer experience, and win-win partnerships with our dealers as Barletta grows within the Winnebago Industries portfolio."
