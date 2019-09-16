NAPPANEE — A swap meet will be added this year to the popular Wings & Wheels event at Nappanee Municipal Airport Saturday from noon-5:30 p.m. (There is a rain date of Sunday.)
So along with the usual aircraft displays, medic helicopter and new car display, a swap meet will take place. Brandy Keen, co-organizer along with her husband Eric said her husband and his friends have been going to lots of swap meets to make connections.
The swap meet will have all different kinds of car parts and accessories, T-shirts and other items that car enthusiasts would enjoy.
There will be around 150 cars entered in the show and about 15 prizes will be awarded, including a Best of Show and Mayors Award.
The mayor does come out and vote on the mayor’s award, Keen said. “He truly enjoys the car show.”
There will be a live band playing all day — the Jonah Keen Band out of Winchester. “They play a lot of oldies and car songs,” she said.
The Flying Hooligans and their World War II planes will do a flyover at the start of the parade and then will come back to the airport to kick off the event.
The air and car show starts at noon and continues until 5:30 p.m. At 1 p.m., the Young Eagles flights will start and will continue until 4 p.m. Young Eagles gives free first-time flights for youth ages 8-17 with their parent’s consent.
At 3 p.m., there will be a sky diving competition.
There will be gift bags given to the first 100 attendees. Inside the gift bags will be raffle tickets for raffle prize drawings. There will be food concessions available at the airport.
At 4 p.m., the awards will be given, and at 5:30 p.m., a parade of classic cars will travel from the airport to downtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.