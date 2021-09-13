NAPPANEE — Whether traveling by air or by road, the Wings ’N Wheels show at Nappanee Municipal Airport, 24751 U.S. 6, will have something to whet a person’s wanderlust. The air and car show will take place Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
For youth ages 7-17 there’ll be Young Eagles flights. These are flights for people 18 and younger who have never had the experience of flying. A parent consent form is required and pilot and president of the board Olen Borkholder said the pilots are screened as well.
There will be several aircraft on display, including a Russian Yak 52, possibly a Bach 18 and an RV-7, a home-built plane, according to Borkholder.
The Flying Hooligans and their T-34 planes will land and park at the air show after performing a flyover downtown at the start of the parade. Borkholder is expecting a Samaritan helicopter “if it’s not needed.” He is also hoping to have paratroopers.
Borkholder said the Boy Scouts will be there selling concessions, and there’ll also be an antique, steam-powered ice cream maker.
WHEELS
Registration for the car show starts at 9 a.m. and goes until right before the show starts at noon. There will be an entry fee for the cars, but no admission for the spectators.
Chairman Larry Lavin said they changed some categories for prizes this year. They’ll have a People’s Choice award for each category. “The one with the most votes win,” Lavin said.
There’ll also be a Best in Show, Mayor’s Award, the vehicle that’s traveled the farthest, chairman’s favorite, best interior and best paint exterior, according to Lavin.
Lavin said there will be a disc jockey on the site from noon to 4 p.m. At 4:30, they’ll have a parade down U.S. 6 through the downtown area. Lavin said there’ll be prize raffles every half hour with prizes donated by local businesses. Some of those prizes include gift certificates for oil changes, from Auto Zone, Hunter’s Hideaway are just a few exceptions.
