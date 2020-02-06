GOSHEN — This month’s First Fridays event in downtown hinges on the classic pairing of chocolate and wine, with several promotions offered at participating businesses.
Check-in for the inaugural chocolate and wine tour — now sold out — will begin at 5:30 p.m. today at Blank Space, 109 E. Lincoln Ave. Olympia Candy Kitchen and the Nut Shoppe will provide the chocolate. Fruit Hills Winery & Orchard and Indiana Wholesale Wineries will supply the vino.
Participants must be able to start the tour by 6:30 p.m. in order to have enough time to complete all the stops, according to a release. Check-in will end at 6:30 p.m.
Other First Fridays promotions include:
• Art House, 211 S. Main St., second floor, 5:30–8:30 p.m. — screening of TV show episodes featuring wine and chocolate.
• Common Spirits, 111 E. Lincoln Ave., 5 p.m.–1 a.m. — Dirty & Rowdy wine by the glass or bottle, cocktail specials.
• Elysian Co. Goshen, 114 E. Washington St., 5–8 p.m. — Buy any item get an item 15% off. Wine and chocolate-covered strawberries will be available.
• Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., 6–8 p.m. — Local author and cook Loren Shaum will be signing copies of his books “Seasons in Lake Country” and “Farmers in Lake Country.”
• Found, 208 S. Main St. — The store has midcentury and vintage wine and cocktail glasses, all 20% off over the First Friday weekend.
• GoDance Studio, 113 E. Lincoln Ave., 8 pm. — A line dance workshop will take place from 8–9 p.m. Cost is $10 per person.
• Goshen Brewing Company, 315 W. Washington St., 5–10 p.m. — A chocolate cardamom truffle cake with Thai coconut cream sauce will be served. Cost is $6.
• Goshen Historical Society Museum, 124 S. Main St., 5:30–8 p.m. — Goshen Historical Society engraved wine glasses will be available for purchase during the tour.
• I M SHE, 108 W. Washington St., 5–9 p.m. — Storewide buy-one-get-one-free event.
• The Imagination Spot, 108 E. Washington St., 5–8 p.m. — Guests of all ages are welcome to create a heart pin-back button. Limited to one button per person while supplies last. A 50% discount off all 2020 calendars and planners will also be offered.
• Kelly Jae’s Café, 133 S. Main St., 6:30–10 p.m. — Local band HiFi2WiFi will perform for diners.
• Live Out Loud Health and Fitness Studio, 302 S. Main St., 5:30–8:30 p.m. — Free 20-minute classes will be offered during an open house. Classes include Transform (Step is Back) at 5:45 p.m., Core Fusion at 6:15 p.m., Cardio Drumming at 6:45 p.m., Core De Force at 7:15 p.m. and Pilates at 7:45 p.m.
• Maple City Market, 314 S. Main St., 5–9 p.m. — Sample fair-trade chocolate and enter to win a gift basket.
• Rêverie Yarn, Décor & Gifts, 201 S. Main St., 5–9 p.m. — A free DeBrand caramel pecan patty will be offered for every purchase of $25 or more.
• Salon J, 130 S. Main St., 5–7 p.m. — Salon staff will host a BYOT (bring your own tool) event, offering advice to attendees on how to use hair products or makeup.
• Shirley’s Popcorn, 106 N. Main St., 5–9 p.m. — Oreo and white chocolate popcorn will be featured.
• Ten Thousand Villages, 206 S. Main St., 5–9 p.m. — Fair-trade chocolate and a store sale will be offered.
• Pizzeria Venturi, 123 Lincoln Ave., 5-10 p.m. — Gragnano wine, Neapolitan pizza and a Nutella-stuffed crust pizza topped with mascarpone, fig jam and walnuts will be featured.
• The Window, 223 S. Main St., 4:30-7 p.m. — Sparkling grape juice and a chocolate fountain will be available during The Window’s monthly First Fridays dinner. A donation of $9 is requested.
• Woldruff’s Footwear & Apparel, 129 S. Main St., 5–9 p.m. — Guests who find a hidden heart within the store will win a prize.
