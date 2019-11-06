DUNLAP — Calling all nature enthusiasts. The Elkhart County Parks is hosting a wildlife-watching field trip to Pisgah Marsh in Kosciusko County Nov. 16.
Encompassing 445-acres of unique wetland, grassland and upland habitat to explore, Pisgah Marsh Fish & Wildlife Area is a biodiverse treat for any nature lover, according to park officials. The region is a known birding hotspot, offering the chance to see more than 290 species in a year.
The field trip is timed with the arrival of wintering birds. Visitors will have the opportunity to see a wide array of waterfowl species, Sandhill Cranes, Snow Buntings and other seasonal specialties. The trip will include a naturalist-led hike in a tallgrass prairie and wildlife viewing along the scenic boardwalk overlooking the marsh.
The trip runs from noon-5:30 p.m., and includes van transportation, snacks and naturalist guide service in a small-group setting. Participants are asked to take good hiking shoes and dress for activities outdoors. The tour will depart from the Service Center in Ox Bow County Park, a half-mile north of the main entrance on C.R. 45.
Cost is $20 per person and open to participants 8 years old and older. Registration is required by Wednesday. Registration is required in order to attend. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org/events.
Ox Bow County Park is located at 23033 C.R. 45. More information, including a schedule of upcoming events and directions to the park can be found at elkhartcountyparks.org on the Elkhart County Parks Facebook page, or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.