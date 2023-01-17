SYRACUSE — Alex Wilde is the owner of Wild Thing Tax office, which is not the stereotypical tax office, and the new location at 103 W. Main St. in Syracuse looks more like an upscale salon than an office. A ribbon cutting took place Friday afternoon.
The all-female staff believes in empowering women and they like to have fun. Yet they have plenty of experience to help clients with their needs.
Wilde started her business in 2016-2017 in another part of the country and settled back in Syracuse in 2020. Her former location was next to Uptown Beauty and she said they’re keeping that location for the business she co-owns with her husband Justin Wegener, Wild Thing Crypto.
She said business picked up during COVID-19 so she hired staff. There are three employees beside Alex on staff. The storefront on the corner recently became available so they moved into that space.
Wild Thing offers full tax services, including tax preparation, tax planning, Crypto taxation services, tax controversy like notices and audits and more.
“Everyone does taxes so they should have access to tax professionals," Wilde said. "It’s not only important, but attainable in your community.”
Wilde has clients all over the country so while she is available to serve the Syracuse area she’s not limited to that geographical boundary.
“We’re here as a resource for the community and our clients,” she said, then added, “Not all CPA’s are boring!”
Guests at the ribbon cutting were treated to refreshments from Charcuterie by the Lakes, Syracuse and Pretty Cakery, Nappanee.
Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours during the tax season. Call 574-275-3892 or visit them at www.wildthingtax.com.