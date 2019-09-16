GOSHEN — “Wild Birds Walks: Birding for Beginners and More” will meet in four Wednesday sessions beginning this Wednesday. The walks, sponsored by the Lifelong Learning Institute, will be lead by Elkhart County Parks & Recreation Department naturalist Annie Aguirre.
The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members.
Register by going online at www.life-learn.org or by calling 574-535-7566 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. or stop in at the box office in the Goshen College Music Center during those same hours.
The walk schedule:
• This Wednesday from 5–6:30 p.m. — Pathways Retreat, 309 1/2 Hackett Road, Goshen.
• Sept. 25 from 5–6:30 p.m. — Witmer Woods, 309 Reservoir Place, Goshen.
• Oct. 9 from 5–6:30 p.m. — Shoup-Parsons Woods, parking by Gra-Roy Drive and Westwood Road, Goshen.
• Oct. 16 from 6–7:30 p.m. — Fidler Pond, 1424 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
This is a hands-on introductory series to birding. Topics will include binocular use, birding resources and tips on identifying birds by sight and by sound. Participants are invited to bring binoculars, hiking shoes, and dress for activities outdoors. When not out birding, Aguirre works as marketing coordinator for Elkhart County Parks.
A life-long naturalist, Aguirre has always been naturally curious, according to LLI’s news release. After migrating from the West Coast post-college to be with family, she quickly gained a passion for birds after meeting a group of birders who took her “under their wing,” the release reads.
Today, Aguirre is actively involved with the birding community, leading bird tours and workshops with Indiana Audubon Society throughout the state and beyond. When she’s not outside birding, Aguirre offers bird workshops, designing publications, coordinating press coverage and collaborating with fellow naturalists for the Elkhart County Parks.
In the case of inclement weather, the walks will take place the following day at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.