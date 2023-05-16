ROYAL OAK, MICH.— Wightman, a multi-disciplinary civil engineering, architecture, and survey firm, is pleased to announce that Nicollette Cardwell, the firm’s director of marketing, has been credentialed as a Certified Professional Services Marketer by the Society for Marketing Professional Services.
“In her role, Cardwell demonstrates a unique understanding of the day-to-day functions of marketers and has made a commitment to excel in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction fields,” a news release stated. “With the CPSM designation, she will continue to lead Wightman’s business development activities, pursue strategic growth opportunities, and promote the company’s culture.”
Cardwell joined Wightman in 2022. Prior to that, she was an Associate and Client Relations and Business Developer Manager at TMP Architecture, Inc.
She currently serves as the membership director of SMPS Southeast Michigan and has been a member of the group since 2018. Cardwell graduated from San Diego State University in 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Media Studies.
“Wightman offers a company culture that encourages staff to learn, grow, and develop new skills,” Matt Davis, president of Wightman, stated in the release. “We applaud Nicollette for her commitment to her craft. By receiving the CPSM certification, she further exhibits the characteristic of being a trusted advisor to our clients.”
To learn more, visit gowightman.com.