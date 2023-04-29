BENTON HARBOR, Mich.—Wightman, a multi-disciplinary employee-owned consulting firm, has announced recent changes to its leadership team and Board of Directors.
Current Wightman President Matt Davis, PE, LEED AP, will be stepping down from his role in April 2024. Davis has been with the firm for 29 years and will continue in a new role at Wightman after the transition.
“My grandfather planned his life in seasons, and it’s with that mindset that I plan and live mine,” Davis shared. “My first 10 years at Wightman focused on being a great engineer, the second 10 focused on serving clients, and this past 10 focused on serving our employees.
“I’m looking forward to defining my role for the next season. I’m grateful for the opportunities our clients and employees provided me and excited to be part of the continued success under the leadership of the new board members and officers.”
Steve Carlisle, PE, of Stevensville, Mich., will begin his chapter as president next April. The Michigan State University graduate has been with Wightman for 26 years, serving the firm in various roles including civil engineer, project manager, Director of Engineering, and currently as Government Market Sector Leader, a position he will continue to hold until next spring.
Due to his upcoming role change, Carlisle decided to not seek re-election as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He has served on the board since 2012, including several terms as chairman over the past decade.
“I am excited to serve as the next president of Wightman, building on the culture and momentum that previous President Tom Deneau and current President Matt Davis have established,” Carlisle shared. “I look forward to serving our clients in the Great Lakes region.”
Recently, the firm held its annual shareholder meeting and announced its 2023 Board of Directors. This group is confirmed each year and supports Wightman’s leadership, culture, and its staff’s ability to serve clients.
Brian Lieberg, PS, of St. Joseph, Mich., was elected as the new Chairman of the Board, having previously served as Secretary. Lieberg, who has been with the firm for 29 years, is the Director of Survey and Regional Director of the firm’s South Bend office. He brings extensive operations knowledge, a client-centric focus, and attention to detail to the role.
Mary Deneau Nykamp, PE, LEED AP, of Coloma, Mich., continues in her role as treasurer. She serves as a municipal manager in the firm’s civil engineering service area. Her specialties are water and wastewater projects, working with municipal clients, and mentoring staff. She has been with Wightman for 22 years.
Philip A. Doorlag, PE, of Kalamazoo, Mich., previously a trustee, was elected to replace Lieberg as secretary. Doorlag serves Wightman as Regional Director for its Kalamazoo office. His specialties are transportation design, road reconstruction and rehabilitation, and asset management planning. He has been with Wightman for 17 years.
Serving as trustees are Greg Monberg of Michigan City, and Lee Petcu Jr. of La Porte. Monberg, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, ALEP, MBA, serves as Wightman’s Director of Architecture. He has been with the firm for six years and brings over 23 years of experience at prior firms to his position. His specialties are educational and architectural design.
Petcu is a new appointee to the board. He was voted to serve as trustee by the shareholders of the firm and has been with Wightman for 21 years, currently serving as the Energy Market Sector Leader. His specialties in surveying, team building, and business development strengthen the many relationships he has with energy clients As a board member, his focus will be furthering collaboration with clients, worksite safety, and firm-wide engagement.
To learn more, visiti gowightman.com.