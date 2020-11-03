GOSHEN — The wife of slain Goshen College professor James Miller said she was stabbed 23 times during the invasion and attack in which her husband was killed at their home in Goshen nine years ago.
Linda Miller described the details of what she referred to as “the incident” as she testified for more than three-and-a-half hours during the trial of Winston Corbett in Elkhart County Circuit Court. The first day of testimony in the case began Tuesday.
Corbett, 25, is charged with murder and attempted murder in the case, accused of stabbing the Millers in the early morning hours of Oct. 9, 2011. Linda was seriously injured. James died outside near the street. At the time, Corbett was 16 years old.
Linda Miller told the court Tuesday that she was in the master bathroom of the family’s home along Wildwood Court that night getting ready for bed. James was in the living room reading. At the time, the home’s main door was open to help cool the house on a warm autumn night; the garage was also open after Linda painted rust-proofing material on a utility trailer. Two of their children were on their way home from a band competition.
The bathroom door moved open, Linda testified. She assumed at first that the family dog was responsible. But then she was blindsided as something struck her in the head multiple times.
She said she turned and the intruder then slashed her face, stabbed her in the head and, as she began to huddle in a defensive position, she was stabbed five more times around the back and shoulders. One of her lungs was also punctured by the weapon cutting into her.
“I was in great physical distress. It was just pretty awful,” Linda Miller stated to the court. “I screamed instantly for Jim.”
From the time she was first struck to when James crossed the hall from the living room to the bedroom, Linda said she’d been stabbed 23 times.
Linda closed the bathroom door as James struggled with the intruder in the bedroom and was stabbed himself. But she could hear James was injured as he called out.
“He is in deep distress. He is screaming for help. He is screaming for help,” she testified.
Linda emerged from the bathroom to go to James’ aid. She said she grabbed a floor lamp from near their bed and faced off with the intruder while James was down on the floor. She swung at the suspect and missed as they circled each other.
She said she was peripherally aware of James moving on the floor, but she couldn’t tell at the time if he was crawling or being moved by a second person. During testimony, she voiced certainty there was only one assailant.
At the time, she said, her attention was on the attacker as they locked eyes.
“We just had eye contact, and we looked at each other for those few seconds when I was trying to figure out what to do with the lamp,” Linda Miller said. “I remember thinking, and I used the word ‘twinkle,’ his eyes kind of sparkled.”
From that encounter, Linda described the attacker as a male, either in the late teens up to mid-20s, or “on the cusp of manhood,” slim, wearing a plaid coat with a hood over his head with bangs of dark hair swished to the side. She said the male also smirked at her but she never heard him say anything.
Linda also told Corbett’s attorney the attacker was not wearing glasses, and she didn’t believe his mouth opened, so she couldn’t tell whether or not he wore braces.
Linda described how she fled back into the bathroom as James apparently fought with the intruder down the home’s hallway. Her mortality went through her mind in the moment.
“Am I going to make it? Am I going to live? Am I going to die here?” she said.
The house soon fell silent. Linda said she ran out of the bathroom again, grabbed a phone from the bedroom and called 9-1-1. She said she had to call the emergency line three times because she kept getting disconnected. The third call stuck, and she was able to get help. She said she stayed in the bathroom. When police arrived, she fled the bathroom, saying she splashed blood onto her leg, and met officers in the living room.
POLICE TESTIFY
That part of her testimony seemed to differ from the accounts a Goshen police lieutenant and a former officer gave Tuesday as they were the first law enforcement to arrive on the scene.
Lt. Jeremy Welker testified he responded to the dispatch — a robbery-in-progress call at first, he said — and arrived at the Miller’s home around 1:15 a.m. close to the same time as former officer Brandon Miller.
The two approached the house, with Welker saying he noticed bloody smears on the storm door, as well as blood and a clump a hair on the door’s push-button handle. He said he tried to touch only the cleanest portions of the handle in order to get into the house.
Inside, Welker said the officers spotted apparently bloody footprints on the living floor trailing down the hallway back to the Millers’ bedroom. They cleared the rooms lining the hall as they made their way to the bedroom, found another pool of blood there and signs of a struggle, and then found Linda Miller in the bathroom.
“She was very bloody. And her face had a large cut in it. And there was blood coming from the cut,” Welker testified, saying he motioned for her to leave the bathroom. “I was trying not to look at her. I didn’t want her to see my face, my shock, at looking at her.”
Brandon Miller gave a similar description.
“She appeared very panicked and frantic,” Brandon Miller said. “The only thing I remember is her asking where her, at the time, asking where her husband was at. She appeared very flustered and scared.”
Welker said he brought Linda Miller out to the living room and sat with her while then-officer Miller inspected the rest of the house in case anybody was still inside.
Welker said he then went outside as more police began to arrive. He said he spoke to a sergeant near where the officer parked, and that’s when the two saw James Miller lying in blood near the curb of the road by the house’s mailbox. Welker said he believed James Miller had died there.
Brandon Miller had testified he found the body with Welker, but disagreed with that during his testimony.
Medics had also arrived, and eventually, Linda Miller was wheeled from the house en route to Goshen Hospital. Welker said he and the sergeant used a sheet from an ambulance to cover James’ body, and the two tried to work nonchalantly so Linda wouldn’t see.
Welker, under questioning by Corbett’s attorney, said he didn’t have any recording devices activated on him as the equipment was still new. Welker also said he couldn’t recall how many medics had arrived, had gone into the house and came out of the house despite starting a crime scene log.
He also said Linda Miller described the suspect to him as white, approximately 25 years old.
Miller said she’d arranged for a neighbor to pick her children up from the high school as they returned from a band trip and to care for the dog. She didn’t learn of James’ death until an acquaintance let her know while she was in the hospital.
“I had a sense he was gone,” Linda said.
At the hospital, she said she remembered working with a sketch artist, but couldn’t remember details as she testified. Linda said five weeks after receiving medical treatment, first at Goshen Hospital then at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, she didn’t return home for five weeks. A service had also been hired to clean it for her. She said she still lives there because she wasn’t going to let evil kick her out of the house she’d designed before it was built.
Linda Miller said she’d also worked with multiple detectives with dozens of meetings over the years as they investigated the case. She estimated she was asked to examine approximately 40 to 50 photo arrays, but never identified a suspect off of them.
‘YES, THAT’S HIM’
In October 2018, investigators notified Linda that an arrest had been made in the case, and they showed her a photo of Corbett. While she felt relief then, at the same time, while looking at the photo, she said she wasn’t fully certain he was the suspect who attacked her and James.
“But boy it just like, ‘Yes, that’s him,’” Miller said.
After the case was filed — two years to the day before the trial began — and as Corbett began attending the first court hearings, Linda said she became certain.
She said during one hearing in either late 2018 or early 2019, the two met each other’s eyes as he was led into the courtroom, and she knew it was him.
Twice, during testimony by the prosecution and again during cross-examination by the defense, Miller pointed to Corbett and identified him as the attacker.
BLOOD FOUND
The trial began in the morning with opening statements by both sides.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer argued science eventually solved the case by identifying DNA from blood found at the scene.
Evidence came from three main areas, Pitzer described. The driveway and the front door handle both had a mixture of DNA profiles that included the victims and another person. While a large drop of blood, found on the baseboard of the floor beside the front door, came from that other person who couldn’t be identified at the time.
“It went unsolved for all the work that was put in, law enforcement couldn’t figure out who did this,” Pitzer said. “These samples waited seven long years to find their owner.”
A break came in 2018, Pitzer said, when a county Homicide Unit detective worked with a company that combined DNA analysis with genealogical research. The blood from an unknown source may have included a branch to Corbett’s family, Pitzer said.
Investigators found where he lived, even pulled evidence, including a bandage and gum, from garbage that had been picked up, according to Pitzer. The DNA from that and then again from Corbett with a warrant matched evidence from the crime scene. The baseboard drop came back as Corbett’s with a likelihood of one in one-sextillion, he said.
“The DNA from that house is the defendant’s DNA,” Pitzer said.
When detectives interviewed Corbett, Pitzer said, he denied having ever been at the Miller’s home.
Corbett’s attorney, Peter Britton, questioned the thoroughness and the process of the investigation, and asserted detectives did not look closely into Corbett’s history from 2011.
“The evidence is going to show absolutely no connection whatsoever between the Millers and the Corbetts,” Britton said. “And during this six-, seven-year gap, never once did Winston Corbett’s name become part of this investigation.”
Britton argued the case is about the gaps between the crime and who was actually responsible, he said, as well as the time gap between the attack and the arrest, and the gap between families.
He said the evidence doesn’t show motive or opportunity for why Corbett would be involved in the attack, and that the collection of the DNA doesn’t prove it was involved in the crime.
“Presumption of innocence. It’s what stops a freight train from running out of control,” Britton said.
Britton said he plans to call an expert on DNA analysis to review the processes and procedures into the collection of that evidence.
Testimony in the trial resumes Wednesday morning at the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen.
