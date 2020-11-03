GOSHEN [mdash] Miss Faye Etta Zimmerman, 89 years 11 months and 28 days, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the home of her nephew, Kermit and Elsie Zimmerman, where she had lived for the past 18 months. She accepted Christ as her Savior in her youth and was a faithful memb…