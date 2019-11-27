HAMMOND — A former Elkhart woman faces up to 10 years in federal prison after confessing she helped her late husband and a brother-in-law prepare to join the Islamic State.
Samantha Elhassani, 34, pleaded guilty to a count of financing terrorism during a hearing in federal court in Hammond Monday.
Elhassani admitted she learned her now-late husband, Moussa Elhassani, and a brother of his wanted to travel to Syria and join ISIS in November 2014. She then spent about five months helping the two prepare for the move by smuggling gold to Hong Kong, according to the plea agreement document.
Elhassani stated she had transported more than $30,000 in cash and gold that would be used to support ISIS. Gold had been melted down to resemble jewelry, and the valuables weren’t disclosed on customs forms, the document shows.
As part of the plea deal, Elhasassni faces a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release for the rest of her life. She’s scheduled to be sentenced March 5, 2020. The trial that was set to begin Jan. 6 was canceled, documents show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.