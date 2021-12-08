GOSHEN — When Indiana updated it COVID metrics map Wednesday, the northern part of the state was close to solid red, indicating a high infection rate of COVID.
Local hospitals were already well aware of how widespread the delta variant has become. The hospitals are full.
“I would describe the situation at the hospital today as dire or critical,” Dr. Daniel Nafziger said Monday. Nafziger is chief medical officer for Goshen Hospital and is an infectious disease specialist.
In the days since then, the numbers remain high.
Goshen Hospital on Wednesday had 45 people hospitalized who were positive for COVID-19. Forty of those were unvaccinated. The hospital is admitting, on average, four COVID-positive patients per day. Those patients are staying an average of seven days.
Also, in December Goshen Hospital reported two COVID deaths.
At Elkhart General Hospital, Wednesday’s census of admitted COVID patients was 67.
“This is as bad as we’ve seen it really, I think, since the beginning of the pandemic,” Nafziger said. “I don’t really have anything particularly upbeat to tell you about the situation at the hospital.”
Nafziger said he learned where Seymour, Indiana, was because they had to transfer a critically ill patient there Monday. Seymour is south of Indianapolis.
“I think for that particular patient, they (hospital staff) were calling around to multiple states to find a critical care bed,” he said. “It’s a very bad situation.”
Nearly every day, Nafziger said, Goshen Hospital staff are holding critically ill patients in the emergency department in order to wait until beds are available in the intensive care unit or elsewhere in the hospital.
“It’s become a daily challenge to take care of all the patients coming in critically ill,” he said.
Patients who need an in-patient bed are having their surgeries canceled,” Nafziger explained. “If they don’t need to come into the hospital, the patient might still be able to have their surgery done.”
“We have a regional cancer center here,” he said. “We have lots of cancer patients, and for the bigger operations or more complex surgeries, there are patients that are having to have their procedure canceled multiple times. It’s very frustrating for the individual patients. We have to tell them that we’ll try to do your case if at all possible, but you may have a cancellation on the day of your procedure. And so we have patients that have driven from neighboring states to have their surgery done, only to have it canceled.
“It’s very frustrating in both … the practical logistics of having your surgery canceled after you made arrangements, taken a day off of work or multiple days off of work only to have your procedure canceled. It’s even more frustrating if you have a condition like cancer that needs a prompt surgery or you have, say, heart disease and you’re at some risk on any given day for some things to go bad. It’s frustrating for the doctors, the nurses and most of all for the patients.”
Nafziger said the hospital is still seeing deaths fairly routinely. He believed that November was the fourth highest month for deaths overall, behind last November through January, when COVID was at its peak. About 1.6% of people who contract COVID die in the United States.
“But the reality is that the deaths tend to lag behind the cases and the hospitalizations by a few weeks,” Nafziger said. “And so, if you’re waiting to count the deaths, it’s a long wait. People suffer for a long time in the hospital before they die. And it’s very concerning when we see the cases going up that we’ll see the hospitalizations going up, and then after the hospitalizations go up, we tend to see the deaths go up.”
Nafziger is also concerned about how this surge has negatively impacted children and young adults.
“Our schools, many of them are moving away from mandatory masking and so forth,” he said. “And so there are more children getting infected, and they are still much less likely to die of this virus, but nationally, that the 5- to 11-year-old group, for example, it’s probably about 100 children have died in that age group. And that doesn’t make it the No. 1 cause of death in that age group, but it’s in the top 10.
“And I just don’t understand why we want to continue to allow our children to die when we have a safe and effective vaccine and when things like masking are safe and effective at reducing the risk of infection,” he said.
“We are suffering from a second wave of misinformation,” Nafziger added. “We have people that don’t rely on science for their information, who have strong philosophical or political beliefs about things that are very vocal and are driving the decisions of many school boards and some politicians. And there’s not a societal will in our community to have a mask mandate or to require vaccinations.
“I think the vaccines are the safest, most effective way we have to interrupt this pandemic, and when half of your population is not vaccinated, it’s not going to work for a highly infectious virus like this. And when people feel put upon by having to wear masks when they’re in indoor public spaces and aren’t willing to do so, we’ll see continued spread.”
Currently, Elkhart County’s individual positivity rate is 17.9% and 43.3% of the county is vaccinated.
The doctor stressed that being unvaccinated and not previously affected is the most dangerous group to be in — hands down. Those who have been infected with COVID “are reasonably good at least for the first few months at preventing repeat infections,” he said.
There is concern, though, that with the new variant coming out of South Africa there may be more infections in people who have had prior COVID, Nafziger said.
Fortunately, he said, there should be enough time that if people want to get vaccinated and have some immunity before omicron arrives in the Elkhart County area they can. Yet he feels most people have made up their minds about vaccinations, “so it’s hard to see people suddenly being concerned about a variant somewhere else when they’re not concerned about a deadly virus that’s circulating in our own community.”
ELKHART GENERAL HOSPITAL
The situation is essentially the same at Elkhart General Hospital.
Dr. Michelle Bache, vice president of medical affairs, stated in an email she is expecting the death rate to climb in December because of spread in the community.
“We are still seeing a high number of deaths and many of these individuals are younger than they were a year ago,” Bache said. “It is very tragic.”
Likewise, she said, “Outpatient elective procedures are still being done. Elective procedures that need an inpatient bed are not being done. Even many urgent procedures have been postponed due to a lack of beds for the patient after surgery.”
Patients in the emergency department are having to wait for rooms to open.
“Most days at least 50% of our ED has been filled with inpatients waiting to move,” she said. “This makes it difficult to care for the new patients who continue to arrive.”
Bache said unvaccinated patients far outpace the vaccinated and it’s the same with deaths.
“I consider nearly every unvaccinated COVID death preventable,” she said. “ It is absolutely heart-breaking.”
