ELKHART — Elkhart County Judge Charles Wicks intends to run for re-election next year.
Wicks announced his candidacy in a letter Friday, saying he plans to seek a third term as judge of Superior Court 5 in the 2020 elections.
Wicks was first elected in 2008, and then ran unopposed for re-election in 2014.
In his letter, Wicks said he had reduced backlogs in the court and implemented a plea-bargain deadline policy to reduce delays.
He is a U.S. Air Force veteran with a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and a law degree from Indiana University. He was a deputy prosecuting attorney for more than 30 years before he became a judge, his letter shows. Wicks also served as president of the Elkhart County Community Corrections Advisory Board from 2012–18, and was a former chairman of the Elkhart County Republican Party.
Wicks is expected to face Elkhart-based attorney Eric Kinsman for the Republican nomination for Superior Court 5 judge in the May primary elections next year.
Kinsman announced his candidacy for the court on Dec. 8.
In his letter, Wick noted the court is a high-volume court with about 4,000 small claims cases each year, plus civil and criminal cases.
He said he would like to establish a local veterans court that would address veterans with addictions and criminal issues.
