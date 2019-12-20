Wicks seeks reelection as judge

Charles Wicks

ELKHART — Elkhart County Judge Charles Wicks intends to run for re-election next year.

Wicks announced his candidacy in a letter Friday, saying he plans to seek a third term as judge of Superior Court 5 in the 2020 elections.

Wicks was first elected in 2008, and then ran unopposed for re-election in 2014.

In his letter, Wicks said he had reduced backlogs in the court and implemented a plea-bargain deadline policy to reduce delays.

He is a U.S. Air Force veteran with a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and a law degree from Indiana University. He was a deputy prosecuting attorney for more than 30 years before he became a judge, his letter shows. Wicks also served as president of the Elkhart County Community Corrections Advisory Board from 2012–18, and was a former chairman of the Elkhart County Republican Party.

Wicks is expected to face Elkhart-based attorney Eric Kinsman for the Republican nomination for Superior Court 5 judge in the May primary elections next year.

Kinsman announced his candidacy for the court on Dec. 8.

In his letter, Wick noted the court is a high-volume court with about 4,000 small claims cases each year, plus civil and criminal cases.

He said he would like to establish a local veterans court that would address veterans with addictions and criminal issues.

