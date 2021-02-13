A multi-media project is being used to boost students’ self-confidence at Model Elementary School.
Principal Tami Hicks read about another school’s campaign and informed the school’s staff about it. A committee quickly formed and a plan was devised to undertake such campaign at Model. Parents, former students and community officials became involved.
The effort resulted in a video, and photos of each student with their words of why they matter imprinted on the photo.
All staff and students reflected first on why others matter to them and then why they matter to the world. Model included their Headstart preschool class, all students, all staff, bus drivers, district leadership and the churches that support Model in the video shoot. Model teacher Ellen Longcor is a photographer and took all of the photos. Matthew Kratzer, Model’s technology resource coordinator created the video and the edits to the photos. Maple Leaf Printing printed every photo on 12-by-18-inch card stock free of charge.
On Jan. 30, every photo was hung at Model Elementary School. Students and staff conducted a gallery walk to read why their community matters. Photos of staff and students have been posted daily in social media outlets for the school. The parents and families of students were able to view the photos in person this week. Students and staff were then allowed to take their photographs home as a reminder of why they matter.
