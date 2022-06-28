Fireworks will color the night sky over the coming holiday weekend. Here's where to catch the light shows and more:
• Topeka: Monday at 10 p.m. at East Park Pavilion. It's part of Topeka's annual July 4 celebration with events taking place all day.
7-10 a.m. — Pancake and sausage breakfast at the Topeka Fire Station
8 a.m. — Road Race & Fun Walk register at East Park Pavilion
8 a.m. — 3-on-3 basketball tourney and 3-point shootout sponsored by LaGwana
8 a.m. — Softball tourney continues
10 a.m. — Kids' games in East Park Playground
10 a.m. — Garden tractor pull on Mill Street (new location)
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Juggler Lamar Yoder — find him around the park
Noon — Mousetrap Theatre at East Park Pavilion
3 p.m. — Watermelon eating contest in parking lot near pavilion; sign up begins at 2:30 p.m.
5:30 p.m. — Parade — Theme is “Red, White & Blue” — The parade line up begins at 3:45 p.m. People should sign up at the line up. Entries are on a first-come basis as to where they will be placed in the parade.
6:45 p.m. — LaGrange Community Band near East Park Pavilion
8 p.m. — Free concert in East Park with “The Bulldogs”
10 p.m. — Fireworks
• North Webster: Saturday at 10p.m. at Winona Lake
• Nappanee: Monday at 10:15 p.m. at Stauffer Park. The city will also host a parade at 11 a.m. that day.
• Elkhart: Saturday at dusk at Central Green
• Tippecanoe Lake: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. Earlier in the day, at 1 p.m., the Tippy Flotilla will take place.
• Lake Wawasee: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. Earlier in the day, at 11:30 a.m., the annual Wawasee Flotilla will kick of at 11:30 a.m. Entrants should meet at 11 a.m. at the Spinks. The theme is "Out of This World."
The parade will move counter clockwise and takes approximately two hours, according to information from the flotilla's Facebook page. People should register their float in advance, as well as their on-shore deocrated pier, wooden boat, antique boat and classic boat to receive an official flotilla number and to be eligible for a prize.
For more information, call Holly Tuttle at 574-457-3775 or email hollytuttle@yahoo.com.
Also honored will be the 2022 Wawasee Flotilla Commodores, which this year are the founding fathers of the flotilla: Dale Butt, Larry Griffith, Clem Lisor, Short McCormick, Jim McCully, Earl Money, Bob Rule, Tom Socks, Tiny Soule and Jack Wells.
• Syracuse Lake: Monday at 10:15p.m.
• Goshen: July 9 at dusk as part of America's Freedom Fest featuring Rotors 'n' Ribs.