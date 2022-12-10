Christmas services

Six Christmas Eve services will be held at Grace Community Church in Goshen.

Faith Lutheran Church

• 202 S. Greene Road, Goshen

Two services will take place Christmas Eve:

7 p.m. — traditional candlelight, communion and carols. It will be indoor and livestreamed. Special preservice music will begin at 6:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m. — an outdoor, candlelight service with campfires. Music will be sung a capella.

On Christmas Day, worship in your Christmas jammies will begin at 9 a.m., which is the normal worship time.

Grace Community Church

20076 C.R. 36, Goshen

There will be six Christmas Eve services: noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Prior to those services, the Christmas series “Because of Christmas” will take place this Sunday, Dec. 18 and Jan. 1 at 8:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. For more information, go online to facebook.com/gracecommunitychurchgoshen or to www.gc.church.

