When it rains...it sure can flood

Last week there were two public presentations of Goshen’s draft Flood Resilience Plan.
The Flood Resilience Plan is intended to help us think about how we react to chronic flooding in Goshen, and what we can realistically do about it in the future. Changes in our climate indicate that we will have more flooding in coming decades: precipitation is increasing, including during the late winter and early spring when the land is least able to absorb water.
While I wrote recently about this plan, leading up to the public meetings, I want to underline and expand on a few of the themes that came out of the presentations. I think this is important since the plan is something which we still need to adopt in a formal setting.
First, flooding in Goshen is common. There have been 79 floods recorded in Goshen since accurate records began in 1924, and there is plenty of anecdotal record prior to that. This is because much of Goshen has been built around and into the Elkhart flood plain. Photography from the 1892 flood — which likely surpassed the record flood of 2018, though no measurements exist — show the flood plain filled with water across Lincoln Avenue, just west of downtown, spreading toward what is today Pike Street. There are nearly no structures in the water in those images.
Second, Goshen sits downstream of 594 square miles of the Elkhart River watershed. That is a lot of land area which drains directly through Goshen. When the conditions are right — which we know happens regularly — all of this water, from parts of Noble, Kosciusko, and Elkhart counties, finds its way to us.
The simple reality is that the land moves water our way, there’s no way around this. While there are methods for keeping more water on the land upstream of Goshen, which is desirable, they require a lot of cooperation, time and money to implement. Its important for us to understand that Goshen is where the water comes, and will continue to come.
A third theme of the presentations, alluded to already, is that changes in our climate are bringing more precipitation. This is a trend that began already in the 1950s and 1960s, is increasing over the past 30 years, and will continue into this century. The Indiana Climate Change Impact Assessment from Purdue University projects continued increases in precipitation for Elkhart County, especially during the late winter and early spring. When combined with projections for continued development across the Elkhart River watershed — increasing stormwater runoff and decreasing natural absorption — we should recognize that the potential for flooding in Goshen is like a rising tide.
The plan presentations also looked at what we can do about flooding. There are basically three options: 1) do nothing, 2) mitigate against flooding, and 3) adapt to flooding. Doing nothing is really not an option — not when safety and livelihoods are concerned. So then, we’re left with mitigating and adapting. If that is our path, the first thing we need to consider is what are the measures we can take to minimize the damage from flooding? What can we do within and around our buildings to protect them from flood damage? What can we do to encourage development and redevelopment away from the flood zone?
The next step is about managing water. This has to do with where to put flood water when it comes, how much that will cost, and most importantly, how to keep our community safe when it happens. Engineering plays a part in all scenarios; but it’s important to know that the more engineering involved, the higher the price. The extent to which we can choose natural systems (sometimes called green infrastructure) — such as rehabilitating our floodplain, and increasing tree canopy and green space to absorb water — will help us to reduce the engineered costs, simultaneously reducing flood risk.
Please take some time this week to look at the draft Flood Resilience Plan and other Flood Zone resources at goshenindiana.org/flood-zone. You can also take a survey to add your opinions, comments and questions about the Plan at the same website.
This is a good moment to plug Goshen’s urban tree canopy goal, to double our tree coverage by 2045. Free saplings will available at the Arbor Day Celebration on April 29, at the Elkhart County Courthouse, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Additionally, some larger trees will be raffled off, and the proceeds will go to Trees For Goshen, a non-profit which helps to plant trees in Goshen.
