MILFORD — Jacob Wheatley has been promoted to senior product engineer for PigTek, according to Chris Elvidge, Engineering and Technical Service manager for the CTB Inc. business unit.
In his new position, Wheatley will oversee the development, launch and maintenance of all PigTek products. Other responsibilities include assisting the operations manager with increasing manufacturing quality and efficiency, as well as creating technical publications.
Wheatley joined CTB in 2018 as product development engineer for PigTek. He earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from Purdue University, West Lafayette.
He is a native of Terre Haute and currently resides in Nappanee.
