Recently, I took my very first test for the novel coronavirus. I’m fine. No corona here.
But with a small newsroom staff, caution is key.
My editor thought some of you might want to know what the experience was like, so here it is in a nutshell: you wait in line for a really long time for a painless, 10-second swabbing.
I chose the Center for Healing and Hope in Goshen because it has both a rapid result test and a PCR (polymerise chain reaction) test.
First, I went online and scheduled an 11 a.m. appointment. I knew there would be a line of vehicles waiting Friday morning, so I got there about a half hour early. Let’s just say I underestimated the line.
I pulled up and there were 50 to 60 vehicles in the queue. Fortunately, I had my Kindle with me to read for the next three hours. Yes, three hours. I noticed the couple in the vehicle behind me had a toddler. I felt glad I was not in their shoes and just chilled with a good read.
About three-quarters through the line, a healthcare worker, wearing protective gear, checked me in. Fortunately for me, I had already filled out all of the information online the night before. In my case, I actually had some of the listed COVID symptoms and had them for a few days. No fever, but I did have a terrible headache that was growing worse in line and my breathing wasn’t so great. I thought allergies, but you cannot be too cautious these days.
I recently had close contact with someone who had been in contact with a positive patient. My contact had no symptoms, so I felt pretty confident I was corona free.
I explained that to the healthcare worker, who told me a rapid test without direct contact would cost $80 cash. But the PCR was free and the test results would take three to four days to know. I was a bit disappointed I didn’t have $80 on me, but I could wait for the PCR results, so that’s what I chose.
When the next healthcare worker came to my vehicle, she gave me a paper to fill out and she said I would need to show my insurance card.
When I finally got close to the testers, one of them came over to my vehicle and swabbed the inside of both my nostrils twice — one for the rapid test and the other for the PCR. I was a bit surprised, but was definitely OK with the rapid test. And the swabbing did not hurt, which was a huge relief. They did not shove the swabs up into my brain as others have told me.
The healthcare worker advised me I could wait in the parking lot and find out the results of the rapid test, or I could go on my way and they would text it to me. I opted for the texting.
If the result was negative, they would send the PCR to the lab. If it was positive, well, that would have started a whole other chain of events.
Fortunately for me, I got the text within 15 minutes that my rapid test was negative.
Again, I feel fine and no one in my immediate family is in any way ill. The test was more for the peace of mind for my coworkers.
Health officer explains ‘goals’
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz issued a statement about what goals the county is working toward to get the level of novel coronavirus cases back into the “blue” guidelines, where spread is minimal.
“Everyone is working hard to control the spread of the virus, and you may wonder where the numbers need to go?” she writes. “What benchmarks should we be shooting for? Here are the goals we need to reach to get the county in the ‘blue’ guideline so we can reach minimal community spread and go about our business: The number of new cases per 100,000 residents should be less than 10. Elkhart County is currently at 441/100,000 residents.
“The 7-day all tests positivity rate should be less than 5%, and we are currently at 11.13%. So we all have some work ahead of us. Fortunately, Elkhart County is not afraid to put in the work necessary when the rewards are so great! No big expenses or new taxes are needed for us to hit the blue mark. All we need to do is follow the guidelines you are already familiar with, and do them consistently every day. Keeping 6 feet from others not in your household is most important; washing your hands or using hand sanitizer frequently is essential. Wear a mask whenever you cannot maintain 6 feet from others not living with you, even if you have to do it in your own home when others visit. Avoid crowded areas, especially if indoors with poor air circulation, which can increase the concentration of virus particles in the air. Stay home if you are feeling ill, and get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19, or if you have been exposed to the virus.
“When you detect the virus early, you can take steps to prevent the spread to other vulnerable people. We can reach the benchmark and enjoy less stress in our holidays by working together!”
STATE NUMBERS
The Indiana Department of Health on Friday announced that 4,714 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 200,823 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 4,306 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 37 from the previous day. Another 241 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,777,105 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,761,947 on Thursday. A total of 3,117,069 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
