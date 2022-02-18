What earthly possession of yours do you value above all others? If your house was burning down, what is that one precious thing (other than your loved ones, of course!) that you would grab and escape the flames with?
I’ve already thought about this and if possible, I would seize my trusty New King James Study Bible. While I have many copies of God’s Word around, I received this one on my birthday in 2003 from my precious wife. This is the one I study, teach and preach from.
What makes it most priceless is all the quotes, notes and outlines I have scribbled all over its pages. Sometimes I can’t read the text for the notes. The cover is currently fortified with black duct tape to hold it together. Even though I have a brand spanking new large (not giant yet!) print copy of the same Bible sitting on my shelf waiting patiently to become my “first-string, starting” Bible, I continue to refuse to retire my “Old Faithful” copy.
The Bible is no ordinary book. It’s God’s inerrant, infallible and eternal Word to man. We are so blessed to have it in our own language and in so many versions and translations. Do you have a Bible? Do you believe it, love it, read it, study it, seek to understand it, know it, memorize it, think on it, live it out and share it with others? When you know the Author (our triune God) personally, you really want to know what he is saying to you.
When it comes to Bible versions, we basically have three types: 1) word-for-word translations, 2) thought-for-thought translations and 3) paraphrases.
The word-for-word ones seek literal word precision to the original Hebrew, Aramaic and Greek words while the thought-to-thought ones seek that plus a more fluid readability. A paraphrase takes a translation and puts it in our own modern-day words. The ultimate proof of our understanding of God’s Word is our ability to put it in our own words without losing the original meaning.
Speaking of paraphrases, last week when studying 1 Corinthians 13 (you did the Love Check-Up, didn’t you?), I discovered a wonderful paraphrase of that famous love chapter in my files that I wanted to share with you. This was paraphrased by the Junior High Youth Group (1986) of First Baptist Church, Elkhart, and is titled “A Paraphrase of Love.”
“No matter how impressively I speak, if I don’t have love, I am monotonous and simple.
”Even though I have the gift of foretelling and am able to understand unknown things, and have all wisdom, and even if my trust is enough to move a mountain; if I don’t have love, then I am nothing.
”Even if I give everything I have to the poor, and surrender my body to the flames, but do not have love, it is all worthless.
”Love isn’t proud. It doesn’t try to push people into something; it doesn’t lose patience; it isn’t proud.
”Love has good manners; it isn’t rude and it doesn’t think mean or dirty things. It looks for things good about other people. It doesn’t get offended easily by what others say. It doesn’t remember what you did a long time ago.
”Love does not delight in bad things but in good things.
”Love does a whole bunch of things: it carries heavy burdens; it trusts in others; it waits patiently for God’s timing; it endures all hardships.
”Love never quits; but predictions, tongues and knowledge will soon go away.
”We don’t know everything, nor do we know the whole truth. But our ignorance will be replaced with understanding.
”As a child, I understood as a child; as a man, I put away childish things.
”Now on earth we don’t understand things perfectly. We only know things partially; but in heaven our knowledge will be perfect.
”And there remains faith, hope and love. But love is the greatest of all three.”
Isn’t that good?! I was amazed that this paraphrase was done by youth here in our county. I found it in the February 1989 edition of the Fundamentalist Journal. Did anyone of you out there help with this paraphrase? I would love to hear from you.
By the way, is the Bible your most prized possession? I hope you can say with the Psalmist, “I love your commandments (Word) more than gold, yes than fine gold” (Psalm 119:127).
