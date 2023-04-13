GOSHEN — Eight people were subpoenaed to the Elkhart County Election Board to further elaborate on the alleged campaign finance violations of school board member and former mayor Allan Kauffman.
Candidates involved, as well as their campaign chairs, risk civil penalties for their involvement in a citywide political mailer rejecting Goshen Community Schools Board candidates of the 2022 Primary Election Rob Roeder, Ryan Glick and Linda Hartman, who are associated with Purple for Parents, a right-wing advocacy group.
Charges stem from the presumed cost of the mailer which sent to Elkhart Township residents Oct. 29, at cost of $11,770 through MapleCity Printing.
According to Kauffman, he was approached by an unnamed retired teacher, who expressed concerns about the future of local education should the P4P candidates gain elected office. Kauffman said the woman wanted to remain anonymous to prevent public backlash of her husband’s business.
Kauffman told her if she gathered the funds, he’d see to it that a mailer could be distributed and the woman came through. She gathered funds and solicited donations from community members which she offered to Kauffman and which he distributed to another group of Goshen School Board election candidate’s campaigns — Jose Elizalde, Mario Garber, Roger Nafziger and Andrea Johnson, who then paid, via campaign finance committees, to MapleCity Printing for the total cost of the mailer. The candidates listed Kauffman as the donor on campaign finance forms, which the board later discovered was technically untrue. Per election law, any person who donates more than $100 toward a campaign should be listed on finance forms.
Leading the meeting were chief deputy of elections Carol Smith, Republican Party election board member Wayne Kramer, Elkhart County Clerk-Treasurer Chris Anderson, and Democratic Party proxy Gerry Roberts, in for Daniel Grimes, who recused himself due to previously being involved in an election of Kauffman’s when he ran for Goshen mayor.
Subpoenaed for further questioning at the election board meeting were current school board president Roger Nafziger and his treasurer Katelyn Leichty, who is also his daughter; school board member Mario Garber and his treasurer and wife Carrie Garber; Andrea Johnson who ran her own campaign; and school board secretary Jose Elizalde and his campaign chair, school board member Allan Kauffman.
The unnamed teacher who solicited donations on behalf of the mailer was also subpoenaed. Former Goshen High School English teacher Sue Neeb told the board that she didn’t know she should have formed a pact or committee in order to raise funds for the campaigns, but once she learned of the risks and possible violations, she contacted attorney Don Schuler for legal advice.
Schuler had also been Kauffman’s attorney until recently, upon the discovery of the possible conflict of interest. Neeb told the election board she was directed by Kauffman to garner the funds, although Kauffman claims he only suggested what they could do — she chose to raise the money.
Republican Party Election Board Chair Wayne Kramer asked her at the hearing if she’d have done anything differently if she’d known then what she knows now.
“I would have made sure that we were following election law to the letter,” Neeb said. “My counsel subsequently said that when we had followed the law, that when I gave Allan the money that it was his money and he could spend it as he wanted, which was to give to the campaigns, but in retrospect, of course, we would all look at the campaign law more carefully.”
Kauffman also continued to assert that he did not raise the money for the mailer, but he did accept it on behalf of the candidates, under the belief that it became his money after he accepted it.
Of the candidates in question, Jose Elizalde was the only one who claimed any knowledge of any of the circumstances surrounding the possible campaign finance violations early on. He was the only candidate who told the election board that he did know the funds were being raised by an outside source.
Others and their treasurers stated that they knew at various times between the check distribution to as late as the beginning of election board hearings in December, as in the case of Johnson, who said she didn’t know or understand what has transpired until after the election.
“The truth is, the whole idea about the campaigns funds coming from other people came from being called into question by the election board,” the first-time candidate explained. “I wasn’t paying attention to where that came from. The money that he wrote to me, I knew to use that, because I’d made it clear that I could not afford to be involved in the mailer. … It was very generous that (Kauffman) offered to contribute that to my campaign … but I was not aware then and I can’t tell you exactly when I became aware. … I didn’t understand what was being alleged until it all started coming out during the election boards.”
Johnson ran her own campaign and attended the hearing alone. She acknowledged that on social media she said that former Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Diane Woodworth was her committee chairperson, but it wasn’t technically accurate as Johnson had listed herself in all positions on all her documentation, and Woodworth, she said, basically just helped her to learn how to canvas, and understand management duties but discussed no election finance or laws with her.
The election board has tentatively scheduled what they hope will be the final hearing on the matter for 6 p.m. April 27.