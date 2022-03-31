WGCS wins state radio broadcasters award

The Indiana Association of School Broadcasters (IASB) has named 91.1 FM The Globe (WGCS) “Radio School of the Year” for the fourth consecutive time in the college division, with a flurry of awards in 11 of 14 categories.
This is the eighth title in the past 11 years for the radio station.
Seventeen Goshen College students received 25 awards at the IASB’s annual event, which honors college broadcasting and multimedia programs. For the first time since 2019, the awards luncheon and internship fair was held in Carmel, after a two year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the eighth time in 11 years that 91.1 The Globe, which broadcasts 24-hour content throughout Northern Indiana and Southwestern Michigan and competes against schools statewide in an open competition, claimed the championship.
The awards recognized Globe Radio and TV staff for their work from the past year in two separate contests for radio school and television schools of the year.
In the television competition, Globe TV received two first-place awards and nine overall on their way to an impressive third-place finish behind Ball State University and Huntington University.
While a pair of seniors earned first-place honors for The Globe, 13 of the 16 awards went to first and second-year students.
Amelia Turnbull, a sophomore broadcasting major from Fort Wayne, Indiana, led the way for all students with seven radio awards, including runner-up honors in the news report, in-depth and spot production categories. Turnbull also picked up third-place finishes in newscast, interview, copywriting and radio show which she shared with Dante Stanton, a sophomore broadcasting major from Elkhart, Indiana.
Stanton received five awards. His first place honor came in the interview category for his in-studio chat with the band, Girl Named Tom. He partnered with first-year student Seth Smith Kauffman, a first year music major from Goshen, for a second-place finish in the sporting event broadcast category and grabbed three third place awards in the talk show, radio show (with Turnbull), and sportscast categories.
Jeremiah Sherrill, a senior film production major from Goshen, earned first-place in the spot production category and second-place in imaging category.
Gabe Kermode, a senior broadcasting major from Boulder City, Nevada, took top honors in the sportscast category.
Alyssa McDonald, a first-year broadcasting major from Salt Lake City, Utah, received two awards: First-place in news report and second-place in newscast.
91.1 The Globe was also honored with a first-place award for social media presence.
“I’m so proud of this crew,” said Associate Professor of Communication and general manager for 91.1 The Globe Jason Samuel. “Each year, our student staff develops their own unique blend of talent and personality. While their strengths may lie in different areas, one quality remains consistent; the pursuit of excellence. Their passion for storytelling and desire to present the highest quality content has set them apart from other programs yet again. I’m blessed beyond measure to work alongside them everyday.”
The Globe received 30 points to finish in first; the University of Southern Indiana took second with 17 points and the University of Indianapolis finished third with ten points. This is the eighth title in the past 11 years for the radio station, the most by any school since IASB first hosted the competition in 2005. The University of Indianapolis, University of Southern Indiana and Valparaiso University have each won the overall award three times.
“I am so proud of everyone at The Globe,” said Gabriella Klopfenstein, student station manager and public relations major from Goshen. “These awards show dedication, attention to detail, and a level of excellence that The Globe has continued to demonstrate this school year. I am excited to see how much the staff continues to grow as individuals and I hope they continue to be recognized for their leadership and abilities.”
In the TV and Video categories, Jackson Steinmetz, a junior communication and film production major from Bluffton, Ohio, received first place honors in the motion graphics category. Daniel Robles, a 2021 graduate from Goshen, and Ash Caldera, a film production major from Puerto Rico, teamed up to earn first place for their work on the Goshen College Music Department’s Vox Profundi Choir’s 2021 spring concert program.
Second place honors went to Sarah Lopez Ramirez, a sophomore film production major from South Bend, Indiana, in spot production; Joshua Garcia, a sophomore film production major from Elkhart, Indiana in music video; and Amelia Turnbull in photojournalism.
Third place awards were awarded to Eric Miller, a senior film production major from Cleveland, Ohio, Benjamin Meyer Reimer, a 2021 graduate from Goshen, and Nasim Fatimah Rasulipour, a 2021 graduate from Tehran, Iran, in the video in-depth category; Tyson Miller, a first-year student from Syracuse, Indiana, in the sports program category; Aliah Campbell, a sophomore film production major from New Paris, for her music video entry; and Dianna Campos, a 2022 graduate from Goshen, in the animated story category.
“All of the recognition and honor goes to these amazingly talented students,” said Associate Professor of Communication Kyle Hufford, faculty advisor to both FiveCore Media and Globe TV. “Their hard work and commitment is represented in all of these accolades. Winning year after year in these competitions never gets easier, and in fact the competition level in Indiana has only gotten tougher. Our students’ continued success is a testament to the level of pride and excellence they take in their work and is infused in the program. ”
Goshen’s video production company, FiveCore Media was recognized with a third place award in the student media website category.
