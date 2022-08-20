NAPPANEE — A Westville woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 6 and C.R. 11 at 5:22 p.m. Friday.
Injured in the crash was Tara Walstra, 36, Westville.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Walstra was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra east on U.S. 6 toward the C.R. 11 intersection.
A 2001 Ford Ranger driven by David Gingerich, 19, Port Washington, Ohio, was northbound on C.R. 11 and failed to stop for a stop sign, officers reported. His vehicle entered the intersection and was struck by the Sierra, according to the report.
Gingerich was uninjured.
Walstra complained of neck and head pain with numbness to her arms.
Gingerich was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, a learner's permit violation and driving without insurance.