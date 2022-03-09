Westview selects monthly ambassadors

TOPEKA — Westview High School has selected three students to receive “Student Ambassador of the Month” honors for February 2022.
The Student Ambassadors nominated are Kristine Bolling, Faith Christner, and Ashwaq Aldhuraibi.
These outstanding students were selected by their teachers for doing a noteworthy accomplishment, a generous act, displaying great improvements or having an outstanding individual achievement.
“Students like these make Westview a great place to attend,” a news release stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.