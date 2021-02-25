TOPEKA — One hundred and three Westview scholars were recently honored during Westview High Schools 29th academic awards event.
This incentive program provides students the opportunity to earn specially designed academic blankets, stars and rings.
Twenty-eight sophomores received academic blankets.
Thirty-five sophomore have established a grade-point average of at least 3.75 cumulative for the first three semesters of their high school careers
These students are: Ashwaq Waleed Aldhuraibi, Kylen Bender, Ava Brown, Brianna Calwell, Ella Clark, Alyssa Cory, Kaitlyn Cupp, Skye Growcock, Hope Haarer, Chad Hershberger, Ethan Hibbs, Savannah Hoover, Isaiah Hostetler, Aidan Koehler, Ethan Konkle, Sara Lapp, Evan Litwiller, Jaxon May, Adrian Miller, Chase Miller, Gaven Miller, Justin Miller, Kamryn Miller, Lyndon Miller, Maria Miller, Matthew Mortrud, Linda Mullett, Natalie Privett, Lucy Rensberger, Paige Riegsecker, Haluh Saleh,Dawson Shrock, Emily Stutzman, Stacy Stutzman and Ella Yoder.
Thirty-one juniors received a star or an academic blanket. They have established a GPA of at least 3.70 cumulative for five semesters.
These students are: Alexys Antal, Mason Atra, Brennan Beachy, Landon Bennett, Bohdy Bontrager, Easton Bontrager, Jasmine Bontrager, Spencer Conatser, Lillian Eash, Penelope Eash, Gramm Egli, Kaylyn Gates, Isaac Heverly, Elijah Hostetler, Megan Kauffman, Brookelyn Lambright, Alana Miller, Hailey Miller, Nathan Miller, Jackson Minix, Jaime Mullet, Isaac Niccum, Alayna Nissley, Sean Nordman, Hunter Porter, Isaac Rogers, Allie Springer, Brandon Tester, Elaine Troyer, Aiden Wisler and Jadon Yoder.
Thirty-seven seniors participated and received awards. Thirty-two received an academic ring. They must establish a GPA of 3.75 or better for seven semesters. There were also five seniors who established a GPA of least 3.65 cumulative for seven semesters (marked with ). They received a blanket or star.
These students are: Hadel Saddek Hamood Alammari, Addison Bender, Raegan Bender, Tim Brandenberger, Hailee Caldwell, Doug Calvillo, Will Clark, McKenna Collier, Caleb Cory, Andrew Cupp, Hannah Davidson, Deann Fry, Brady Hostetler, Mary Beth Hostetler, Keegan Kohlheim, Drew Litwiller, Hallie Mast, Rosamaria McMahon, Andrea Mendoza, Alexis Miller, Andrew Miller, Ava Miller, Erika Miller, Inah Miller, Lyndon Miller, Melissa Miller, Nicole Miller, Rochelle Miller, Nicholas Mortrud, Joseph Mullett, Kelsey Rich, Abdulrahman Saleh, Hannah Schwartz, Katrina Schwartz, Katherine Stutzman, Peyton Schwartz and Nicole Stutzman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.