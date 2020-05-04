EMMA — Justin Schwartz has been named valedictorian with Kurtis Davis and Aleka Ernsberger being named co-salutatorians for Westview Jr.-Sr. High School’s Class of 2020.
According to information provided by Westview, Schwartz is the son of Michael and Mary Schwartz of Topeka. He is active in the National Art Honor Society, PLUS (Partners Linking Understanding for Success), Academic Super Bowl, tennis and the jump rope club. Schwartz plans to attend Purdue University to major in architectural engineering. At this time he is considering a minor in either law or Spanish. Through all this, he plans to follow the path God has for him, he said.
Davis is the son of Kenn and Sherrie Davis of LaGrange. According to Westview officials, he is active in National Honor Society, student council, PLUS (Partners Linking Understanding Success), Special Olympics, tennis, baseball and basketball. He plans to attend Bethel University and the University of Notre Dame, working toward a master's in chemical engineering while playing tennis.
Ernsberger is the daughter of Ken and Amie Ernsberger of Topeka. Westview officials said she is active in National Honor Society, Student Council, PLUS (Partners Linking Understanding for Success) and track and field. She plans to attend Taylor University to major in media and film production and also run track. After college, she plans do freelance photography and design while working for a production or design company.
