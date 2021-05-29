Westview grad stars in Dolly Parton stampede

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — For one 19-year-old Indiana native, Peyton Myers, moving to Tennessee to follow her dream of working with horses full-time has come true.
After graduating from Westview High School in LaGrange, a young Myers was offered the opportunity of a lifetime as a performer at Dolly Parton Stampede in Pigeon Forge.
Dolly Parton Stampede is a live show that features music, comedy, acts with animals and pyrotechnics. Visitors can even participate in a famous Southern four-course feast and interact with the animals during some portions of the show.
"For Christmas we came down here on vacation and I asked the manager to audition. She offered me the job that day and I took it without asking my parents. I came back to the car and told them 'I guess I am moving to Tennessee,’" Myers said.
A month later, Myers was secured in her new, unfamiliar home in Pigeon Forge, surrounded by new people and a fresh atmosphere eager to begin the next stage of her life.
"It was a hard decision because I am 19. I had never lived by myself and I didn't know anyone down here. I am eight hours away from family and friends," Myers shared. "I moved in February and I have loved it ever since. Every day I get to come in and ride a horse, perform, do my makeup and make at least one little boy’s or girl's dream come true. I love to make them smile and have a good time."
In fact, seeing the audience enjoy the show is a significant motivation for many of the performers, staff, and management at Dolly Parton Stampede. The Stampede's Production Manager, Kimberly Maynard, is responsible for smoothly making all of the shows come together. Under her care, 36 horses and their riders are hired and trained to perform in the productions. Maynard hired Myers after her audition because of her sweet nature and determined personality. Her outlook on working at the Stampede is centralized around the hard work every member puts in to each show.
"I am very proud of Peyton and everyone at the Stampede and I really enjoy seeing the audience enjoy the show. Nothing makes me happier than seeing them smile," Maynard said.
A show at the Stampede takes much detailed planning and creative ideas flowing together to formulate a smooth and entertaining show for everyone. The master of ceremonies of the Stampede, Jay Teter, has been a part of the Dolly Parton Stampede family going on 24 years.
"When I was younger, I loved being the center of attention, but now I want to help others create memories. Our show is really cool because we have live animals, and that appeals to such a wide demographic," Teter said. "Peyton has a great attitude and strong work ethic. She is one of the first female performers who has shown an interest in trick roping. We have a segment where the performers get up on boxes and do some trick roping at our show. She practices every single day.”
Hard work and determinations are not the only factors that Teter and others share with Myers. Teter grew up close to the same area of Indiana as Myers, uniting her in a shared town to a quiet area of Indiana known for its horse culture. However, it was not always so easy for Myers to fit into an atmosphere where everybody talked about horses, worked with horses, and loved horses to the same degree that she did. Being a student, Westview posed its challenges for Peyton in her younger years.
"I felt like I was the only horse girl. I would come into school in my cowboy boots and nobody else would. Through the years I started seeing younger girls with their own boots and I felt like I kind of had made that happen," Myers said. "I definitely think every girl should have the chance to have a horse. It's a great stress reliever. You can talk to your horse and they never say a word but they listen. They are also so expensive you never have time to get into anything else like drugs."
Horses are not merely a hobby to the Myers family. Peyton believes it was her parents' interest in horses that instilled in her a love of animals from such a young age. Ever since she can remember, horses were a part of her life, from the first little pony she grew up with, to her current horses Smokey and Jack.
"We got Smokey when I was 9 and ever since he has been my heart horse. He broke a bone in his knee and we thought we would have to put him down, so we got Jack to help with coping. Turns out the bone in Smokey's knee healed all by itself. I call him my miracle horse," she said.
Both of her horses mean a lot to her. Having shown Smokey for more than 10 years and Jack for around five, the horses became a part of the family with their distinct personalities and traits -Smokey acting like more of an older man, and Jack being the kid of the family. These gentle giants have learned as many tricks during performing as Myers herself.
"Smokey and I have done the Drill Team, and the Kentucky Derby Parade,” Myers said. “I will do showmanship, horsemanship and halter. Halter is where I am showing off the horse and how well I can control it. My favorite act with Smokey is versatility because it is four different acts in one. You start off with English then Western pleasure, then Western horsemanship and lastly you do barrels at the end."
Myers and her horses have won numerous 4-H awards in LaGrange County and other awards across Michigan and Indiana. She believes her most significant accomplishment, aside from landing her spot at the Stampede, was winning the Grand Championship in Showmanship at a show in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Her parents believe everything she has done is something for her to be incredibly proud of.
"She has never let people influence her. She has always been her own person. She did it all on her own and is a real go-getter," Lori Myers, Peyton's mother, said.
Her father, Larry Myers, concurred, "She has guts to do what she does. She once did a flag presentation in Shipshewana and that was one of her first performances. She is very brave and determined for that. I am very proud of her."
While Myers is unsure of what her future will hold, she intends to continue working with animals, especially horses, no matter what. She has considered returning to school someday to become a veterinarian tech or specialize in working with horses in other aspects of her life. For the time being, though, she is happy to perform every day with her beloved horses, making the audience enjoy an exciting show.
"Ever since I was a little kid we would go to Dolly Stampede,” Myers said. “One year, I got to do one of the chicken chases. I still have that medal I won. I brought it into work, put it in my spot and it's a symbol that I made it. If I did not have horses, I probably have a totally different life and I know it would be boring."