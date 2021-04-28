Westview Engines place third, twelfth in competition

The Westview Engines teams placed 3rd and 12th at the State FFA Small Engines Competition on Saturday, April 24.
The contest had 29 teams from around the state participate, according to a news release. The contest consists of assembly of an engine in 75 minutes from its parts, Customer Service , Tool and Parts Identification, Exam Knowledge and 5 Electrical and Measurement Skills Stations. The 3rd place team of Ronnie Raley and Chad Hershberger will receive a $4000 Scholarship to Universal Technical Institute for their efforts.
Pictured from left: Andrew Baughman, Aiden Wisler, Chad Hershberger, Ronnie Raley and FFA Advisor Paul Baker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.