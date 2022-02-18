Westview academic awards presented Tuesday

TOPEKA — An academic awards ceremony took place Tuesday at Westview High School gym.
"In the interest of recognizing academic excellence, Westview High School is in their 30th year promoting an incentive program that provides students the opportunity to earn specially designed academic blankets, stars and rings," a news release stated. "Ninety-one Westview scholars were honored."
Twenty-six sophomores have established a GPA of at least 3.75 cumulative for the first three semesters of their high school careers and received their academic blanket: Eli Atra, Caleb Bontrager, Nicholas Bontrager, Hope Bortner, Carson Brown, Katie Engelage, Sharla Frey, Luke Helmuth, Benton Hershberger, Judson Hershberger, Stephen Jones, Braden Kauffman, Jace Lang, Brady Lehman, Wiley Minix, Christien Noward, Kaitlin Nuzum, Jacob Peruski, Braden Rogers, Wade Springer, Audrey Taylor, Nevaeh White, Mason Wire, Kjersten Yoder, Melissa Yoder and Scott Yoder.
Thirty-five juniors received a star or an academic blanket, having established a GPA of at least 3.70 cumulative for five semesters: Ashwaq Waleed Aldhuraibi, Kylen Bender, Asher Bontrager, Ava Brown, Brianna Calwell, Ella Clark, Alyssa Cory, Kaitlyn Cupp, Skye Growcock, Hope Haarer, Chad Hershberger, Ethan Hibbs, Savannah Hoover, Isaiah Hostetler, Aidan Koehler, Ethan Konkle, Sara Lapp, Evan Litwiller, Adrian Miller, Chase Miller, Gaven Miller, Justin Miller, Kacie Miller, Kamryn Miller, Lyndon Miller, Maria Miller, Matthew Mortrud, Linda Mullett, Natalie Privett, Lucy Rensberger, Paige Riegsecker, Dawson Shrock, Emily Stutzman, Stacy Stutzman and Ella Yoder
Thirty seniors participated and received awards. Twenty-nine seniors received an academic ring. They must establish a GPA of 3.75 or better for seven semesters. There was also one senior who established a GPA of least 3.65 cumulative for seven semesters (marked with *). She received a blanket: Alexys Antal, Mason Atra, Brennan Beachy, Landon Bennett, Bohdy Bontrager, Easton Bontrager, Jasmine Bontrager, Spencer Conatser, Lillian Eash, Penelope Eash, Gramm Egli, Kaylyn Gates, Isaac Heverly, Elijah Hostetler, Megan Kauffman, Brookelyn Lambright, Jaxon May, Alana Miller, Hailey Miller, Nathan Miller, Jackson Minix, Jaime Mullet*, Isaac Niccum, Alayna Nissley, Sean Nordman, Hunter Porter, Isaac Rogers, Allie Springer, Brandon Tester, and Aiden Wisler
