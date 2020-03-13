The West Noble School and Wawasee Community School systems will implement a combination of closures and e-learning days beginning next week in an effort to thwart the spread of COVID-19. Conversely, Goshen Community and Concord Community schools intend to remain open.
West Noble and Wawasee leaders announced plans to shut down their schools Friday afternoon. They cited guidance from health officials and the Centers for Disease Control to reduce the number of gatherings involving large groups, which, according to these cases, include students.
“School leaders obviously do not wish to shut down our schools for any length of time, but with the current state of affairs, and in what we feel is in the best interest of our students, staff and community, we will do so,” West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast said in his announcement.
West Noble students face a staggered schedule next week, followed by a month-long closure through most of April.
The schedule shows students will have two-hour delays Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday will be e-learning days.
After that, West Noble schools will be closed from March 23 through April 24, with activities resuming April 27. That includes spring break during the week of March 30 to April 3, according to the announcement.
The closures gives the school corporation two weeks to close ahead of spring break and then another two weeks of quarantine time, Mast said in the release.
Wawasee will blend seven e-learning days with seven closed days the rest of this month, using wavier days from the Indiana Department of Education, according to the school system’s news release.
The updated schedule calls for the e-learning days to run Tuesday and Thursday and March 23, 25, 27, 31 and April 2. Based on the schedule in the release, the closures would occur Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and March 24, 26, 30 and April 1. Spring break would then follow April 3-10.
“While in-class learning is our preferred and best method to deliver instruction, we are grateful that we have an avenue through e-learning to continue the educational process,” the Wawasee news release states.
Families who don’t have internet connectivity can contact their students’ schools to receive educational packets, the release shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.