A total of 339 students, garbed in caps and gowns, ceremoniously claimed the title “high school graduate” during commencement ceremonies in Ligonier and Nappanee on Friday.
West Noble High School and NorthWood High School held their 2021 graduation programs with families packing the gymnasiums of both schools.
At West Noble in Ligonier, 147 students crossed the stage as part of a ceremony that included opening remarks by the school’s Principal Gregory Baker, a welcome speech by Lillian Mast and the commencement address by Bailey Kilgore.
Principal David Maugel relaxed NorthWood’s usual practice of asking families to withhold applause until the end of the ceremony. After facing the COVID-19 pandemic last year and this year, and with the stress and disruptions from the emergency, Maugel encouraged the crowd in the gym to cut loose for each graduate.
The ceremony saw 192 students, in red and black caps and gowns, receive their diplomas. Samantha Markham and Preston Roa both delivered addresses prior to the diploma presentation.
