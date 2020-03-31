GOSHEN — West Noble Athletic Director Tom Schermerhorn is on a ventilator at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. The news broke via social media and was confirmed by The Goshen News Tuesday.
West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast said Schermerhorn was taken to the hospital Monday night. Schermerhorn’s daughter, Maddie, told The News that Schermerhorn has been tested for coronavirus, but they haven’t received the test results back.
“Can’t really say too much about anything (right now),” Mast said. “He’s been sick for a little while, so they took him down there for caution and care.”
Last week, The News texted Schermerhorn regarding another story the paper was working on. During that time, Schermerhorn said he had the flu, but wasn’t showing any symptoms of coronavirus. Schermerhorn did say though that “I’ve never had it like this before. The headaches have been excruciating” in regards to the flu he had.
A West Noble School Corp. employee tested positively for coronavirus last week. Their name hasn’t been disclosed to the public.
“Right now, what we’re doing is we’re hunkering down,” Mast said. “We’re quarantining; it’s been seven days since anyone’s really been around anyone else at West Noble.”
News of Schermerhorn’s condition was first made public on Twitter by Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell. Maddie plays on the team.
“Please pray for the father of @PurdueVB freshman, Maddie Schermerhorn. Tom is at Parkview Hospital in Ft. Wayne on ventilator & needs all of us to lift him up. Pray for Tom, the medical professionals, and his family. Tom is a one of greatest guys in all of athletic. He needs us,” Shondell’s tweet read.
Numerous schools and people from across the area reacted to the news on Twitter as well. Concord, Fairfield, Lakeland and Bethany Christian were among dozens of schools to voice their thoughts and prayers for Schermerhorn.
Schermerhorn has been the AD at West Noble since 1999. Last year, he received the IIAAA Athletic Administrator of the Year award in the state of Indiana.
Mast reiterated to keep practicing social distancing during these times.
“When it impacts your family member of your colleague or someone that you care deeply about, it changes things,” Mast said. “It is different than a typical flu, so it does hit you pretty strongly. Just do what they’re doing to ask you to do; just quarantine, give yourself some time away from other people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.