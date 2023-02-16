WAKARUSA — Scott Weldy, a lifetime Wakarusa resident and a Democrat, has announced his candidacy for Wakarusa Town Council, Ward 2.
This is the first time that a Democrat has run for municipal office in Wakarusa in over a decade, thus triggering a town election in November 2023, a news release stated.
Weldy is a member of ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa, a club for Democrat, Independent and Progressive Voters which seeks to build coalition among all residents and is inclusive in welcoming members of all ages, races, and gender choice; ACT stands for “Advancing Community Together.”
“In Wakarusa, we can’t keep re-living the past governmentally; we must move forward and find ways to entice more people to move here,” Weldy said in the release. “Our future as a thriving town is to expand and diversify our population and add jobs and other opportunities for everyone. Wakarusa should be able to embrace both the advantages of small town life as well as becoming a progressive and welcoming community.”
As head of Weldy Insurance, a local family-owned business founded in the 1970s, Scott is proud that three generations of Weldys have helped Wakarusa residents with their home and auto insurance needs.
“My family has been a part of this community for over one hundred years," Weldy added. “I understand the everyday finances of our citizens and the importance of a fair, strong and stable local government to help families meet their current and future goals.”
Weldy graduated from Northwood High School in 1993 and Taylor University in Upland in 1997. An interest in photography led him to teach photography classes, give private lessons and work in the photography business for many years. He was the president and founding member of the Goshen Photographers Guild. He transitioned full time to the insurance business in 2002.
Scott has been married for 25 years to wife Susannah and has two children, Christopher, 20, and Claire, 17. Christopher graduated from the WaNee Public School system in 2021 and Claire is graduating in spring 2023.