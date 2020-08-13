Ivy Tech is offering classes that students can take for free through Next Level Jobs. Grant funding will cover all costs for qualified individuals through the program’s Workforce Ready Grant, according to Ivy Tech officials.
Ivy Tech South Bend–Elkhart is offering welding and CNC certification classes starting Aug. 24, Ivy Tech officials stated in a recent news release. The nationally recognized certifications are covered by grant funding to qualified applicants, and can be earned in just a matter of weeks.
The welding course costs $3,200 and runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Aug. 24 to Sept. 18 at Ivy Tech South Bend–Elkhart.
The Welding Certification Prep class will prepare students for certification in Gas Metal Arc (GMAW) welding through procedures and standards established by the American Welding Society (AWS). The course will focus on MIG procedures for the novice student. Upon successful completion of this course, students will have the opportunity to earn AWS D1.1 Certification. The class is offered at both Elkhart and South Bend campuses and is four weeks long.
The CNC course costs $3,995 and runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Aug. 24 to Oct. 9. Lectures are available online via zoom or in person in South Bend.
The CNC Machine Operator program introduces the basic principles and practices of CNC operation, according to the news release. The course will use lecture, lab, online simulation and programming, testing, and a formal Credentialing Achievement Record to prepare students for the National Institute of Metalworking Skills (NIMS) CNC Operator Certification Level 1. Upon completion, students will take exams to earn credentials in measurement, materials and safety, mill operation, and lathe operation.
Grant funding is available for qualified individuals for both courses.
For more information, visit https://www.nextleveljobs.org/.
