ELKHART — Welch Packaging has been named 2019 Business of the Year by the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.
The announcement came at the Chamber’s annual meeting at The Crystal Ballroom Friday.
The honor goes annually to one of the chamber’s 12 Business of the Month recipients, who in turn are selected from more than 1,100 chamber business members throughout the preceding year.
The Chamber of Commerce cited community involvement, corporate volunteerism, and philanthropic commitment as key criteria for Welch Packaging to receive the award. Aside from sponsorship of events like the Wellfield Botanic Garden’s Festival of Lights, community theater programs, and the Elkhart Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, the chamber noted the dedication of individual Welch Packaging employees. Welch set a 2019 goal of team members giving back 5,000 hours of community service. They nearly doubled that amount.
“Ever since we started as a small business in 1985, we’ve always striven to make a difference. We try every day to make a difference in our associates’ lives, in our customers’ businesses, and in the communities in which we live. Every single member of our Welch team is important in allowing us to have that impact,” said Brock Welch, general manager of the Elkhart campus.
Welch Packaging employees have played significant roles in supporting local charity organizations, elementary and high schools, entrepreneurship programs, and higher education.
Welch Packaging will be celebrating its 35th anniversary in April.
