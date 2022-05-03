ELKHART — Welch Packaging announced on April 27 the expansion of corrugator operations with a newly acquired 98-inch Fosber Corrugator. The expansion will be housed at 4200 Industrial Blvd., in Indianapolis.
Welch Packaging also has a converting plant located a few miles north of the new corrugator facility. The company expects to add at least 50 new jobs as a result of the expansion, which is expected to open in August.
The new corrugator will expand Welch Packaging’s current production of corrugated products, which will then be used to create corrugated packaging for customers, a press release reads. The 98-inch Fosber Corrugator will also enhance capabilities to produce specialty scoring profiles and additional coatings for Welch’s custom packaging solutions.
Elkhart-based Welch operates locations in six Midwestern states.
”Welch Packaging has always focused on corrugated packaging solutions for our customers. This new operation will enable us to improve the customer experience while continuing to make a difference for our associates and the communities in which we live,” said Scott Welch, president and founder of Welch Packaging.
