INDIANAPOLIS — Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick was elected 2023 Treasurer of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners IACC during their annual conference.
As Treasurer, Weirick will represent the elected county commissioners in the 92 counties of the state, a news release stated. Weirick will be Treasurer of the IACC’s Executive Board of Directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the Association.
“Weirick will be a great spokesperson for our association and is very dedicated to improving local government,” Brown County Commissioner Diana Biddle said.
Mark Heirbrandt, Hamilton County Commissioner was elected President; Kellie Streeter, Knox County Commissioner was elected Vice President; and Brian Baird, Johnson County Commissioner was elected Secretary meeting as well.
The elections took place during the IACC’s 2022 Annual Conference, the largest gathering of County Commissioners in the state. The three-day conference included several different workshops, and breakout sessions that were designed specifically for county commissioners and their support staff. Commissioner Weirick and others attended several training workshops concerning county related topics focusing on, Collaborative, Forward-Thinking, and Intentional Partnerships, 2023 Legislative Priorities, Indiana LTAP Partnerships, Open Door Laws, Responsibilities of County Commissioners Before, During and After Disasters, Best Practice Guidance Renewable Energy Development, Broadband Infrastructure Investment, Road Funding, and more in their training sessions.
Indiana’s 52nd Lieutenant Governor, Suzanne Crouch welcomed commissioners to the conference. She spoke on current issues related to local government, expanding broadband through Next Level Connections Broadband Grants, Improving Housing needs, revitalizing travel and tourism, supporting Hoosier farmers, and improving mental health and addiction programs in Indiana counties.
Representative Jeff Thompson House Ways and Means Committee Chairman, State Senator Mike Crider Majority Whip, and Representative Greg Steuerwald, Majority House Caucus Chair addressed attendees as well during their Legislative Update.