Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots becoming north 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Waves 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&