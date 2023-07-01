Multiple injuries were reported in two separate vehicle crashes which took place Friday and Saturday.
- William Adams, 76, Fort Wayne, was driving his 2022 Chevrolet Equinox west on Purl Street in Goshen at 5:35 p.m. Friday, according to a Goshen Police Department report. He was traveling though the intersection with 8th Street when his vehicle collided with a 2015 GMC Sierra pick-up driven by Brandon Salto, 21, Goshen. Police observed a stop sign at the intersection, and that Adams' vehicle appears to have been struck on its front left portion and spun around 180 degrees, consistent with what Salto reported on the scene. A third driver, Carem Contreras Contreras, 25, Goshen, reporting while heading south in her 2020 Toyota RAV4 seing Adams vehicle run the stop sign and collide with Salto's vehicle, after which Adams' vehicle continued moving north and tapped the front passenger side bumper of her vehicle, resulting in minor scuffling damage. One passenger in Adams vehicle sustained a facial injury and was taken to Goshen hospital, and another passenger sustained three broken ribs and a chipped or broken collar. Failure to yield on the part of Adams' vehicle was listed as the primary factor in crash.
- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash which took place Saturday at a stop-sign intersection in Dunlap. Adah Lynn, 77, Elkhart, was driving a 2008 Hyundai Azera southbound onto Elkhart Road, from Arlene Ave., at 5:06 p.m., an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release stated. A 2015 Harley Davidson Electra Glide, driven by Thomas Bennett, 33, Elkhart, was heading south on US 33, with Gypsy Bennett, 32, also of Elkhart, as a passenger. Bennett's motorcycle was struck by Lynn's vehicle at the intersection. Gypsy Bennett sustained head injuries and was taken to Memorial Hospital, while Thomas Bennett reported body pain and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital. Failure to yield by Lynn's vehicle was listed as the cause of the crash. Lynn was wearing her seatbelt at the time, and the motorcycle sustained all around damage, the report added.
ARRESTS
- Flor Rangel Medina, 21, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of theft/shoplifting at 2:24 p.m. Friday after officers reponded to a report of a female customer under-ringing items at a self checkout register at Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road, involving $177.89 in consumable goods not paid. She was released pending a court date.
- Jaime Valenzuela Sonora, 20, and Paloa Rangel Medina, 22, both of Elkhart, were arrested each on a charge of theft/shoplifing at 3:43 p.m. Friday after officers responded to Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road in response to a report of two suspects under-ringing items. Both were released on scene with a pending court date.
- Donley Yefri Bodden, 22, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of theft-shoplifting at 4:51 p.m. Friday after officers responded to Walmart at 4204 Elkhart Road. He was released on scene with a pending court date.
- Daniel Weaver, 39, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a charge of fraud at 4:47 p.m. Friday after officers responded to Interra Credit Union in reference to a male attempting to cash a fraudulent check. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Paige Chasteen, 34, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 6:32 p.m. Friday after officers responded to Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road. She was released on the scene with a pending court date.
- Michael Self, 37, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment/BAC .15 or greater at 1:06 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at near the intersection of Wilden Ave. and Sweetbriar Drive. He was taken to the jail.
- Leland Stanley, Jr., 51, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of OWI/OWI-endangerment at 4:15 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic infraction near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Rieth Blvd. He was taken to the jail.
- Issac Thammavongsa, 23, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of dealing in marijuana and possession of a controlled substance at 11:41 p.m. Friday after officers responded to a suspicious vehicle at Shanklin Park. He was taken to the jail.
- Demsi Abimael Vasquez Garcia, 21, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 11:53 a.m. Saturday after officers responded to Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road.
- Jamie Ellsworth, 36, New Paris, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 3:11 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road. She was taken to the jail.
- Barabara Ann Couse, 60, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 5:49 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to WalMart at 4024 Elkhart Road. She was taken to the jail.
- Adam Haynes and Edgar Alarcon, both 20 and both of Chillicothe, Texas, were arrested each on a charge of possession of marijuana after officers responded to a vehicle parked in a lot near the intersection of Bashor Road and Harrison Street. Both were released pending a court date.
- Isidro Villagomez-Rodriguez, 41, was arrested on charge of OWI/OWI-endangerment at 1:21 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Chicago Ave. and Harrison Street. He was taken to the jail.