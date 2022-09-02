GOSHEN — Fall migration is underway and birds are on the move.
Early September marks peak migration as millions of birds, such as warblers, shorebirds, and flycatchers fly south toward their wintering grounds.
As migration kicks into high gear, the public is invited to join the Elkhart County Parks for a Wednesday Bird Walk this coming week from 8–11 a.m. at Benton Dam in River Preserve County Park.
Tracing the Elkhart River corridor, River Preserve County Park provides a crucial stopping point for southbound birds to rest and refuel, according to Elkhart County parks officials. Bird guide, Annie Aguirre, will be leading the interpretive hike through this local birding hotspot.
“Many people think spring migration is the best time to see birds, but fall can be just as exciting,” Aguirre said in a news release. “On a good hike at the preserve, we could encounter over 20 warbler species, not to mention rare birds not normally found in our region, so surprises are around every corner.”
The walk is free and open to people ages 8 and older. No registration is required. Participants should meet at Benton Dam in River Preserve County Park, located one mile south of U.S. 33 on C.R. 31 in Goshen. The group will head out at 8 a.m.
The Elkhart County Parks offers bird walks on the first Wednesday of every month from 8 to 10 a.m. The 2022 line-up includes:
• Oct. 5 at Kum Mol Rie Shelter in Bonneyville Mill County Park
• Nov. 2 at Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow County Park
• Dec. 7 at Briar Patch Shelter in Bonneyville Mill County Park
For more information or to explore more upcoming programs and park activities, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.