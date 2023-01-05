GOSHEN — Dr. Brett Weddell has announced his candidacy to run for re-election to the Goshen City Council, At Large.
Weddell, a Republican, is beginning his 11th year serving on the Goshen City Council, with the last four years as council president, according to a provided news release.
While serving on the council, Weddell also serves on the Goshen Redevelopment Commission and the Mayor’s Traffic Commission. He is co-owner of Wellington & Weddell Eye Care, a downtown establishment since 1926. He also currently sits on the Lacasa Board of Directors, serving as the board director, and has been an active member of the Goshen Rotary Club for 19 years.
For the past 20 years, Weddell has worked with Goshen High School’s basketball and football teams as the official scorekeeper, according to the release.
“Dr. Weddell is a life-long fifth generation resident of Goshen, having attended Waterford Elementary School, Towncrest (GMS) Junior High School, and Goshen High School; the exact same schools that his father and sons attended,” the release notes. “He and his wife Robin have been married for nearly 25 years, sharing two teenage sons, Lleyton and Merrill.”
Weddell’s hobbies include woodworking, walking 100’s of miles each year on city trails, and watching his boys play basketball, according to the release.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the City of Goshen’s residents for the past 10 years," Weddell said. "The community has provided so many opportunities to my family, I consider it an honor to give back. As the longest tenured current Council member, I have gained a strong understanding of the City Budgets, property taxes, the complexity of tax caps, and TIF revenues, and the needs of our residents.
“My goals moving forward will be to continue working with the Council, Mayor, and City Staff to ensure the residents of Goshen are receiving the best City services and amenities, all while being fiscally responsible with the tax payers dollars,” he added. “I feel my record speaks for itself. I respect all opinions, come fully prepared to discuss the issues at hand, and base decisions on what is in the best interest of City, leaving partisan politics out of the equation. We may not always agree on the final outcome or vote, but we can be assured that all opinions were heard, considered, and respected.”