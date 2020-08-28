The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana in an afternoon update said storms are possible today and overnight.
Some storms have already developed near Fort Wayne and north of the Indiana Toll Road, the NWS update reads.
"Isolated strong to severe storms are possible through around 7 p.m. EDT (similar to yesterday)," the statement reads. "Additional storms are possible after 11 p.m. EDT as a frontal boundary moves in, but the severe risk is slightly lower then. The main threats with storms are strong and potentially damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, heavy rain and localized flooding."
