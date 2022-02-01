INDIANAPOLIS — An approaching winter storm is leading to changes in operations this week for COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics run by the Indiana Department of Health and many local health departments.
All state-run mobile clinics will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. The clinic across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway also will be closed Thursday. In addition, state-run mobile clinics in Porter, La Porte, St. Joseph, Pulaski, Huntington, DeKalb, Cass, Fountain/Warren, Shelby, Madison, Howard, Vigo and Vermillion counties will be closed Thursday.
Additional schedules for sites south of Johnson County will be assessed based on weather conditions. Updates to state-operated sites will be reflected at www.coronavirus.in.gov and www.ourshot.in.gov.
Individuals with appointments at a state-run vaccination or testing site will be notified if the site closes with instructions to reschedule, the release said.. Because sites run by local health departments and other entities also could be affected, anyone who plans a walk-in visit to a COVID-19 testing or vaccination site should contact the site to ensure it is open before going.
