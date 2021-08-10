The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a heat advisory for northern Indiana and southwest Michigan from noon to 8 tonight.
Heat index values are expected to be in the upper 90s to 105 degrees.
The advisory reads that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat advisory conditions are likely again Wednesday and Thursday.
To stay safe, the National Weather Service suggests the following:
- Drink plenty of fluids.
- Stay in an air-conditioned room.
- Stay out of the sun.
- Check up on relatives and neighbors.
- Young hildren and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
For those who work or spend time outside, take extra precautions.
- When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, so call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.